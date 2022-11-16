Gramatica Family Foundation to host 9th annual kickball tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning kicker Martín Gramática comes from a family of kickers, Brothers Bill and Santiago. So, it’s only fitting that the Gramática Family Foundation is hosting a kickball tournament to raise money for our veterans.

“In our case, we wanted to do something family-oriented where you can bring your kids, spouse,” Martín told ABC Action News sports Anchor Kyle Burger. “Now you can have your parents playing kickball; there’s a whole section dedicated to kids. There’s dodgeball; there are bounce houses; there’s face painting.”

This is the 9th annual #KICK4VETS kickball tournament. Funds raised at the event will help to improve the quality of life for Veterans through housing initiatives.

“I wasn’t born in this country, so I appreciate all the freedoms in the best country in the world,” Gramática said. “A lot of them give up their lives, they give up a lot, they come back injury-wise. We want to say thank you, and this is a way for us to help them.”

The foundation wants to ensure that every soldier lives in a safe and comfortable home.

“We want to make it so that they have their independence in their own home,” Gramática said. “If they’re in a wheelchair, they won’t be able to reach appliances or dishwashers; we want them independent in their home.”

The tournament is Saturday, Nov. 19, at Ed Radice Sports Complex beginning at 8:30 am To register your team, CLICK HERE.