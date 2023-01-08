Graham Potter says ‘F**k me’ as he watches a replay of Kai Havertz’s shambolic handball

Graham Potter’s priceless reaction to Kai Havertz’s horrendous handball for Chelsea against Manchester City has gone viral.

After coming away with a 1-0 win in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, City Tore Chelsea Apart in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium.

City then got a helping hand for their second as Havertz clumsily challenged Aymeric Laporte inside the area and punched the ball away from a corner.

It wasn’t spotted in real time but a VAR check ensued and Rob Jones had one of the easiest decisions of his officiating career after watching it back on the screen.

Julian Alvarez, making his first start for City since winning the World Cup with Argentina, slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the Spaniard’s mind games attempt.

Incredible Kai Havertz didn’t get booked for this handball leading to the penalty. It’s an automatic yellow in just about every other country and competition, but a bit of a Lottery in England. pic.twitter.com/hdRsoX6PNK — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) January 8, 2023

Under pressure Potter watched the incident on a tablet sat next to his Assistant and reacted with an expletive.

“F**k me,” the former Brighton boss could be seen mouthing as the cameras picked up his response.

Potter was in utter disbelief at what his forward had done and he could have no complaints with the penalty decision.

Havertz Somehow avoided a yellow card and was substituted at half-time of the drubbing. The German’s Hand of God impression garnered reaction aplenty on social media.

One user wrote: “Havertz with the dumbest handball I have seen in years, why do it?”

A second said: “Wow! Kai Havertz with the dumbest handball of the year already should’ve been sent of [sic] earlier too.”

A third added: “That’s a ridiculous handball from Havertz, what’s he doing.”

Another commented: “Shocking handball from Havertz, could’ve been a bit discreet.”

A fifth stated: “What’s Havertz doing there? The most blatant handball you’ll ever see….”