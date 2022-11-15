Grage out as Lowndes head football Coach

VALDO, Ga. (WALB) – Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools, according to the school system.

“This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately,” the school system said in a release.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson said the decision was “not one entered into lightly or without a lot of thought.”

“When I accepted this job I promised the community all my decisions would be made on what is best for the boys and girls of this school system,” the superintendent said. “This is a decision that had to be made in the best interest of our school, team, and students.”

“While we will always strive to be the best and win all games at Lowndes, this is about more than wins and losses. Without going into detail, many aspects must be considered as decisions are made that impact every facet of the school system. We wish Coach Grage the best in his future endeavours.”

The school system said the search for a new head football coach and director of football operations will start immediately.

Defensive Coordinator Ashley Anders has been named interim head coach, according to the school system.

Grage, the former Thomasville Bulldogs head football coach, was hired as the Vikings head coach in April.

