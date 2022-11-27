Graeme Souness claims Olivier Giroud only has the France goal record because of Karim Benzema’s absence

Graeme Souness has criticized Olivier Giroud, branding his goal record ‘lucky’ as the forward nears the title of France’s all-time top goalscorer.

Giroud has netted 51 times for France, the joint-highest amount alongside Thierry Henry, with the 36-year-old expected to pull ahead by the end of the World Cup.

Speaking on ITV before France’s game with Denmark on Saturday, Souness dismissed any comparison between the forwards, while insisting Giroud is only close to breaking the record because of how long Karim Benzema was out of the national team picture.

‘I’m not his biggest fan’, Souness said. ‘Seven games in the last World Cup in the team that won it and he never had a shot on target. When you talk about mentioning him in the same breath as Thierry Henry – sorry!

‘I would say his record is there for one reason: Benzema being out for such a long time because of all the controversy he’s involved with. Benzema, the current Ballon d’Or holder, will be missed in this French team this competition. Benzema is completely on another level.’

Benzema didn’t play for France between 2015 and 2021 after falling out with officials and the federation.

He recently returned to the international fold, but was forced to pull out of France’s World Cup Squad at the last minute after picking up a thigh injury.

Giroud netted his side’s second and third goals in their 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday night

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright went on to challenge Souness’ comments, but the Scot remained admanat that Giroud has had a fortunate run in his career.

Wright said: ‘You can’t compare Benzema and Giroud because he’s a different kind of player. We know that Benzema, if he didn’t have that time he’s probably out of sight, but this guy what he does…’

Souness responded: ‘The goalscoring records are marked up because of the amount of games the teams play in these Daft competitions. I just think it’s an anomaly.

‘At 36, fair play to him he’s still playing in the French team. His best year in English football is 16 goals for Arsenal which is a marker for anyone.

‘I don’t think he’d have a look in at this World Cup if Benzema had been available. He’s hard a large slice of luck in his career.’

Giroud’s goals came in 115 appearances for France in comparison to Henry’s 123.

Benzema, meanwhile, has netted 37 times in 97 appearances, meaning both his and Henry’s goal-to-game ratios are lower than Giroud’s.

France became the first team to reach the last 16 of the World Cup when a brace from Kylian Mbappe earned them a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.