Graeagle golf play continues – Plumas News

Graeagle Men’s Golf Association

Rounds for the men on Oct. 12 Featured 16 players competing in four-man teams. The format for the day was “1, 2, 3.” In this game one ball of the foursome counts on the first hole, two balls count on the second hole, and the best three balls of the foursome count on the third hole. On the fourth hole, the sequence repeats through to the final round. First place was won by the team of Norm Nichols/Dave Macdonald/Mark Yuill/Jim Oster with a net score of 117. Par in this format is 128. Coming in at a close second was the team of John Grasso/Ron Eaton/Tom Fregulia/Steve Peterson with a net score of 118. There were six “skins” awarded, two to Jim Oster, and one each to Jim Reynolds, George Fraser, Dave Macdonald and Tom Fregulia.

Ideal weather conditions again dominated the day Oct. 14 as 15 players competed at Graeagle Meadows Golf Course. The format was the better net ball of the twosome on the first 3 holes, both balls on the next 3 holes, and on the 7th hole the process repeated throughout the round. In this game, par is 109. There was a tie for first place between the team of Norm Miller/Mark Yuill, and the team of Bryan Hansen/Norm Miller (blind draw). Both teams had net scores of 102. In third place was the team of Nate Coats/Jack Gilbert with a net score of 104. There were five skins awarded: two to Norm Miller, and one each to Bryan Hansen, Andy Knudson and Nate Coats .