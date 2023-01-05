Graduate voice: Determined to reach my goal | MSUToday

Gabrielle Sanchez reminisces about her time at Michigan State University and reflects on her College of Communication Arts and Sciences journey. Sanchez graduated with a major in advertising management and minors in public relations and entrepreneurship and innovation. She graduated with high honors.

From an early age, I knew I wanted to be a Spartan.

I grew up attending MSU football games with my father, a die-hard MSU fan, where I was able to witness the passion and togetherness of the Spartan community firsthand. It was there I knew that I wanted to be a part of that close-knit community and the academic opportunities MSU has to offer.

Gabrielle Sanchez in front of the Communication Arts and Sciences' building in green graduation regalia.

Gabrielle Sanchez. Courtesy photo.

Despite originally being denied acceptance from MSU due to a late application, my persistence and passion to attend the university was unwavering. I attended St. Clair County Community College for a few semesters where I excelled academically, receiving high marks in every one of my classes. With successful semesters under my belt, I worked on writing a letter to MSU Admissions explaining why I belonged at MSU and was able to appeal to be a transfer student for the spring semester of 2020. I joined ComArtSci as an advertising management major with minors in public relations and entrepreneurship and innovation.

I think the most specific moment that had a profound impact on me was the COVID-19 pandemic. I transferred to MSU in the spring semester of 2020, so I only had a little over two months to adjust to MSU in person. When classes adjusted to an online format, I struggled as I had never been in an online format. While it was a new way of learning, I was grateful to have still received my education and do so well in my classes.

During my time at MSU, I received the Cleary Weiler Internship Award and the William J. Hopp Endowed Scholarship in Advertising, which helped pay for my entire last year at Michigan State. I am eternally grateful for the Scholarship as it helped me advance in my overall career goals. Earning the Scholarship gave me the confidence I needed to feel prepared to enter the workforce.

In addition to taking classes, I knew getting work experience was important. I took on various intern positions, thanks to opportunities presented by ComArtSci. This includes working as an undergraduate teaching assistant within the college, an advertising intern at MediaCom, a summer associate through Americorps Vista as well as an intern at Michigan Clean Cities. I was also involved in the National Society of Leadership and Success, Phi Kappa Phi and Golden Key.

I recently graduated. It feels great to be graduating at the top of my class, as I didn’t think it would ever be possible for myself to achieve that.

With my time at MSU ending, I hope to get an entry level position in my field, and then one day attend Graduate school to earn my MBA. My Ultimate goal would be to work in a higher-level position such as CEO or CFO of a company. I hope to also pursue in the future opening a small retail boutique, as small business owners have inspired me to take on new and exciting ventures in the business world.

This piece was adapted from a story that originally ran on the College of Communication Arts and Sciences website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button