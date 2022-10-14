Graduate transfer Ethan Wright fitting in seamlessly with Buffaloes basketball

Ethan Wright

Ethan Wright has felt like Billy Hoyle, Woody Harrelson’s character in White Men Can’t Jumpon many occasions as a basketball player.

“I’m 6-foot-3, kind of a skinny kid, so a lot of people don’t really look twice when I get on the court,” said Wright, who joined Colorado’s program as a graduate transfer this summer. “When I go play pick up, kind of anywhere, whether it is a local court or organized basketball, the first game no one is really looking at me, no one is really passing the ball to me. And after they get to see what I can do a little bit, they kind of change their tune. If I am playing at a random court somewhere they are like, ‘Who are you?'”

They got game. Wright has proven it in pick up games, he proved it in the Ivy League as a 50 percent shooter at Princeton during the 2021-22 season, and now he is fitting in seamlessly with the Buffaloes. Wright has excellent basketball IQ, he can rebound well for his position, and he is a sharp shooter from beyond the arc.

“I was overlooked a little bit just because of the way I look. (Colorado head) Coach (Tad) Boyle gave me an opportunity to come out here and prove that I can play at this level,” Wright said. “That is one of the reasons I am here. It’s a cool opportunity because I always had high standards for myself. I always had a lot of confidence.

“The culture they have here is really cool. The coaches have been here for a long time. There are three former head coaches here as assistants and Coach Boyle has a great track record here. It’s just a great spot for me, to move up and play in a great conference like the Pac-12.”

After playing on a senior Laden Princeton team last season, Wright has enjoyed his role as a mentor to the seven Scholarship underclassmen in the Buffaloes program. And because Wright already had his bachelor’s degree from Princeton in hand before transferring to CU, he has been able to focus more on basketball in recent months.

“Getting to play with guys that I really, really enjoy being around here at Colorado, I am just trying to enjoy every moment of it,” Wright said. “I had a great experience at Princeton so all this stuff is almost a bonus for me.”

His mother Ellen DeVoe was an All-Ivy standout at Princeton from 1982-86 and graduated as the school’s second-leading scorer in history with 1,290 points. She held Princeton’s single-game scoring record of 38 points for 34 years. Ethan was coached by his mother as a middle schooler and was on some of his club teams growing up.

“Sometimes on the car ride home, if we lost, I blamed her a lot,” he said with a laugh. “But just having somebody in your house, in your corner, that loves you and has been through a lot of the same stuff has been really beneficial for me. It helps to be able to talk things out with my mom.”

His father Don Wright rowed crew in college at Yale.

“I got some good genes,” Ethan said.

additional notes –

*** J’Vonne Hadley is another newcomer that has stood out for the Buffaloes this preseason. The transfer from Indian Hills Community College missed a recent practice and head coach Tad Boyle noticed his absence.

“He banged his knee and you could tell the difference without his energy on the floor,” Boyle said. “Some guys, when they’re on the floor, they make things happen. J’vonne Hadley makes things happen. He is going to be a key, key (player) for this year’s basketball team. His energy, his toughness, his fearlessness on the floor, (his) aggressiveness, is something we’re going to need.”

Hadley was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and he earned NJCAA Division 1 First-Team All-America honors as a sophomore. He is a versatile 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward who is originally from Minnesota. Hadley filled Colorado’s final open Scholarship for the 2022-23 season when he committed to the Buffs in May.

Kudos to (assistant head coach) Mike Rohn. We had a little bit of a curveball thrown at us with Bobby Klintman last spring. Anyway, I’m not going to get into that. But, when that went south, we were in dire need of a guy, especially with Jabari (Walker’s) decision to leave to go to the NBA and Evan (Battey) graduating,” Boyle said. “We knew we needed to sign a quality (forward) and we thought we had that with Bobi. When that didn’t happen, Coach Rohn, who is the Ultimate grinder in recruiting, said, ‘Hey, we’ve been recruiting this (J’vonne Hadley) kid all year.’ Thank God he was still available. We got a hell of a player, especially for it being late in the game and not having recruited him extremely hard. So Mike Rohn deserves a lot of that credit. I talk about our staff and how important they are.”

*** The Buffaloes will hold an open Black and Gold scrimmage at the CU Events Center on Saturday morning, three hours before the football team’s Family Weekend game against Cal kicks off. Doors will open at 8:45 am and admission is free. The scrimmage will start at 9 am and last approximately an hour. All campus lots will be set up for football parking, so fans must either have a permit or use the game day paid parking options.

*** The preseason Pac-12 media poll will be released shortly before the conference’s Media Day event gets started in San Francisco on Oct. 26. Colorado has exceeded their preseason expectations, based on the poll, five of the last seven seasons: