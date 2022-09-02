Graduate students are invited to attend the Savvy Researcher Bootcamp
The Savvy Researcher Boot Camp is a day-long free event for Graduate students, featuring workshops taught by Faculty and staff from AU Libraries, University Writing, and Academic Support. Whether you’re interested in locating scholarly sources, writing a literature review, organizing citations, managing data or designing a conference poster, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help you become a better, more effective, researcher. Pick and choose the workshops that interest you!
When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 9 am – 3:30 pm https://aub.ie/bootcampWhere: Workshops offered online via Zoom Register:
Workshops include:
- New: Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)
- Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)
- Finding Sources for Your Literature Review
- Intro to Systematic Reviews
- Intro to Zotero | EndNote | Mendeley Clinic
- Intro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, Tables
- New: Special Collections & Archives: Research Tools & Strategies
- New: Intro to Tableau (data visualization)
- New: Intro to Statista (consumer data)
- New: Research Poster Design (Adobe InDesign)
- New: Education & Psychology database searching
- New: Searching PubMed/Medline
- New: SciFinder (chemical info & scholarly literature)
- Locating Race and Ethnicity Census Data Market Demographics & Consumer Behavior Tour of Digital Scholarship Tools
- Getting Started with NVivo
- Data Management for Scientific Workflows
- Publishing Your Work
- Researcher & Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching in Academic Support)
.