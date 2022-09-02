Graduate students are invited to attend the Savvy Researcher Bootcamp

The Savvy Researcher Boot Camp is a day-long free event for Graduate students, featuring workshops taught by Faculty and staff from AU Libraries, University Writing, and Academic Support. Whether you’re interested in locating scholarly sources, writing a literature review, organizing citations, managing data or designing a conference poster, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help you become a better, more effective, researcher. Pick and choose the workshops that interest you!



Where: Workshops offered online via Zoom

When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 9 am – 3:30 pm

Workshops include: New: Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)

Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)

Finding Sources for Your Literature Review

Intro to Systematic Reviews

Intro to Zotero | EndNote | Mendeley Clinic

Intro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, Tables

New: Special Collections & Archives: Research Tools & Strategies

New: Intro to Tableau (data visualization)

New: Intro to Statista (consumer data)

New: Research Poster Design (Adobe InDesign)

New: Education & Psychology database searching

New: Searching PubMed/Medline

New: SciFinder (chemical info & scholarly literature)

Locating Race and Ethnicity Census Data

Market Demographics & Consumer Behavior

Tour of Digital Scholarship Tools

Getting Started with NVivo

Data Management for Scientific Workflows

Publishing Your Work

Researcher & Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching in Academic Support)