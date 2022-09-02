Graduate students are invited to attend the Savvy Researcher Bootcamp

The Savvy Researcher Boot Camp is a day-long free event for Graduate students, featuring workshops taught by Faculty and staff from AU Libraries, University Writing, and Academic Support. Whether you’re interested in locating scholarly sources, writing a literature review, organizing citations, managing data or designing a conference poster, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help you become a better, more effective, researcher. Pick and choose the workshops that interest you!

When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 9 am – 3:30 pmWhere: Workshops offered online via ZoomRegister: https://aub.ie/bootcamp

Workshops include:

  • New: Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)
  • Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)
  • Finding Sources for Your Literature Review
  • Intro to Systematic Reviews
  • Intro to Zotero | EndNote | Mendeley Clinic
  • Intro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, Tables
  • New: Special Collections & Archives: Research Tools & Strategies
  • New: Intro to Tableau (data visualization)
  • New: Intro to Statista (consumer data)
  • New: Research Poster Design (Adobe InDesign)
  • New: Education & Psychology database searching
  • New: Searching PubMed/Medline
  • New: SciFinder (chemical info & scholarly literature)
  • Locating Race and Ethnicity Census DataMarket Demographics & Consumer BehaviorTour of Digital Scholarship Tools
  • Getting Started with NVivo
  • Data Management for Scientific Workflows
  • Publishing Your Work
  • Researcher & Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching in Academic Support)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button