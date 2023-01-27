Grading college basketball’s five-star freshmen

Anthony BlackArkansas, 15th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B+

20 games – 20 starts & 32.1min – 12.8pts (45% FG, 34% 3pt, 70% FT), 5.3reb, 4ast, 1.8stl, 0.6blk, 3.1to

Not unlike Filipowski, Black has been the best of Arkansas’ celebrated freshmen. Not just because he’s had the durability to stay healthy, but because we’ve seen him continue to ascend over the course of the season in terms of assertiveness, efficiency and overall productivity.

GG JacksonSouth Carolina, 6th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B+

20 games – 20 starts & 33.2 min – 16.1pts (39% FG, 32% 3pt, 64% FT), 6.9reb, 0.8ast, 0.9blk, 0.8stl, 2.4to

Jackson has had the Offensive freedom and volume he wanted. And to his credit, he’s shown a more developed face-up game than we saw in high school. However, his body language — even effort at times — decision-making and impact on winning has been questioned in the process.

Jarace WalkerHouston, 12th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B+

20 games – 20 starts & 25.4min – 10.4pts (47% FG, 35% 3pt, 67% FT), 6.5reb, 1.8ast, 1stl, 0.9blk, 1.2to

Conversely, Walker has played a more limited role but has shown a willingness to step right in and help Houston win games at the highest levels of college basketball. His role also projects as more similar to the one he’ll play in the NBA than most other potential one-and-done freshmen.

Cam WhitmoreVillanova, 11th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B

13 games – 7 starts & 26.3min – 12.5pts (46% FG, 35% 3pt, 73% FT), 5.2reb, 0.8ast, 1.6stl, 2.1to

After missing the first month of the season following surgery on his right thumb, Whitmore seemed poised to make a quick splash, going for 21 and 19 in two of his first three games back. However, consistency has been a problem. His NBA stock remains high, but he’s been very up-and-down for a Villanova team that needs him to be a consistent impact player.

Mark MitchellDuke, 13th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B

20 games – 20 starts & 25.7min – 9.2pts (49% FG, 42% 3pt, 75% FT), 3.9reb, 1.3ast, 0.7blk, 0.5stl, 1.7to

With Whitehead and Lively out with injuries to start the season, Mitchell stepped right in and made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. He’s been more versatile on both ends of the floor than expected. As a result, he’s played his way into the first-round discussion.

Amari BaileyUCLA, 10th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B

13 games – 13 starts & 26.3min – 9.5pts (48% FG, 36% 3pt, 47% FT), 3.3reb, 2.3ast, 1.2stl, 2.1to

Bailey hasn’t put up the gaudy individual numbers of some former five-star prospects, but he’s been impactful on both ends of the floor for one of the best teams in the country. After missing the last seven games with a foot injury though, he’ll have to regain his rhythm without disrupting the flow of a UCLA team that has continued to ascend in his absence.

Julian PhillipsTennessee, 19th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B

20 games – 20 starts & 25.7min – 10pts (40% FG, 29% 3pt, 81% FT), 5.3reb, 1.8ast, 0.7blk, 0.8stl, 1.5to

A high-upside big wing, Phillips went through a terrible shooting slump to start the season. But he is now 6-12 from behind the arc in his last 7 games. Simultaneously, he’s made great strides as part of college basketball’s best defensive team while also building up his body.

Adem BonaUCLA, 17th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B

19 games – 19 starts & 22.6min – 8.4pts (66% FG, 65% FT), 5reb, 1.5blk, 0.9ast, 1.1to

Bona has been very solid — but not Spectacular — while being a full-time starter on a UCLA team that is now one of college basketball’s best. He’s been very-much what we expected out of high school — a high-energy rim protector and defender whose best offense has come in catch-and-finish situations.

Dillon MitchellTexas, 8th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B-

20 games – 20 starts & 21.3min – 6.5pts (62% FG, 48% FT), 5reb, 0.8stl, 0.4ast, 0.5to

The stats are modest for a former top-ten recruit, but the reality is that Mitchell has never been the type of player who needed to score a lot of points to make an impact. What he has done is utilize his athleticism and energy to help Texas to a 17-3 record despite extreme adversity after Chris Beard’s arrest and subsequent firing.

JJ StarlingNotre Dame, 22nd overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B-

20 games – 19 starts & 31.3min – 11.8pts (42% FG, 32% 3pt, 61% FT), 2.7reb, 1.3ast, 0.9stl, 1.5to

Starling has put up solid numbers but it hasn’t resulted in winning. Notre Dame has underachieved with a 1-9 record in ACC play and the subsequent announcement that this would be Mike Brey’s last year on the job. Exactly what that means for Starling’s future remains to be seen given that the first round is not a certainty in this year’s draft.

Tyrese ProctorDuke, 23rd overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B-

20 games – 18 starts & 27.3min – 8.6pts (35% FG, 26% 3pt, 86% FT), 3.3reb, 2.5ast, 1.4to

There’s no question that Proctor has struggled to shoot the ball this year. But Duke’s ultra-big line-ups and consequent lack of spacing have also prevented him from showing off his pick-and-roll playmaking abilities that are typically among his best assets.

Jordan WalshArkansas, 20th overall in the class of 2022, Grade: B-

20 games – 17 starts & 21.9min – 7.4pts (45% FG, 28% 3pt, 69% FT), 3.7reb, 1.1ast, 1stl, 1.1to

Walsh seemed to be really struggling in late November and early December, before starting to look revitalized by an increased role after Trevon Brazile went down. But more recently, it’s been more of the same inconsistency we saw early on and Arkansas undeniably needs him to make an impact.