Graded Week 15 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

(Updated through Week 15, Dec. 19)

STANDINGS X-BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK (fifth eliminated)

Record (points): 29-34-2 (30) Best Bets: 4-9 (4) CHUCK EDEL Browns -3 W Fresno State -4 W Florida +10 L Connecticut-Marshall Under 41 L (BB) Marshall -10 W Record (points): 44-31 (44) Best Bets: 6-9 (6) X-BRIAN EDWARDS (sixth eliminated) Record (points): 33-37 (33) Best Bets: 7-7 (7) CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA Colts +3.5 W Dolphins +7 W Jets +1.5 L Jaguars +4 W (BB) Buccaneers +3.5 L Record (points): 45-30 (45) Best Bets: 11-4 (11) X-STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated) Record (points): 21-28-1 (21.5) Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5) JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA Oregon State -9 W Texans +14 W Broncos -3 W Titans +3 P (BB) Fresno-Washington State Under 53 W Record (points): 44-30-1 (44.5) Best Bets: 9-6 (9) DOUG KEZIRIAN Cincinnati +2 L Fresno State -4 W Bills -7 L Dolphins-Bills Over 44 W (BB) SMU -4 L Record (points): 44-29-2 (45) Best Bets: 7-6-2 (8) MARC LAWRENCE Jets +1.5 L Jaguars +4 W Buccaneers +3.5 L Air Force +5 (pending) (BB) Bears +9 W Record (points): 37-35-2 (38) Best Bets: 9-6 (9) RANDY MCKAY Boise State-North Texas Over 59 W South Dakota State -5 W Ravens +3 L Bears +9 W (BB) Bills -7 L Record (points): 43-30-2 (44) Best Bets: 8-7 (8 ) X-MIKE NORTH (first eliminated) Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5) Best Bets: 3-6 (3) X-ERIN RYNNING (third eliminated) Record (points): 24-30-1 (24.5) Best Bets: 3-7-1 (3.5) X-DAN SALEY (seventh eliminated) SMU -4 L Fresno State -4 W Florida +8 L Liberty +5 (pending) (BB) Louisville -2 W Record (points): 35-37-2 (36) Best Bets: 7-8 (7) JAMES SALINAS Ravens +3 L Lions -1.5 W Bears +9 W Broncos -3 W (BB) Connecticut-Marshall Under 41 L Record (points): 42-30-3 (43.5) Best Bets: 7-8 (7) PAUL STONE Louisville-Cincinnati Under 38.5 W SMU -4 L Giants +5 W Bears +9 W (BB) Connecticut-Marshall Under 41 L Record (points): 40-34-1 (40.5) Best Bets: 6-9 (6) JEFF WHITELAW Ravens +3 L Vikings -3.5 L Bills -7 L Buccaneers +3.5 L (BB) Panthers -3 L Record (points): 40-32-3 (41.5) Best Bets: 8-5-2 (9) X-CRIS ZENIUK (fourth eliminated) Record (points): 26-32-2 (27) Best Bets: 4-8 (4) ——————— MIKE PALM Ravens +3 L Bills -7 L Lions -1.5 W Bengals -3.5 W (BB) Chargers -3 P Record (points): 41-31-3 (42.5) Best Bets: 9-5-1 (9.5) MATT YOUMANS Fresno State -4 W Jaguars +4 W Buccaneers +3.5 L Raiders -1.5 W (BB) Bears +9 W Record (points): 39-35-1 (39.5) Best Bets: 9-6 (9)

