Graded Week 12 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

GRADED WEEK 12 SELECTIONS

(Updated through Week 12, Nov. 28)

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Indiana +10.5 L Michigan-Ohio State Under 56 L Washington State +1.5 L Packers-Eagles Under 46.5 L (BB) Steelers-Colts Under 39.5 L Record (points): 28-30-2 (29) Best Bets: 4-8 (4)

CHUCK EDEL

Wake Forest-Duke Over 67 L Louisville-Kentucky Under 43 W Michigan State-Penn State Over 52.5 L Old Dominion-South Alabama Under 48 W (BB) Hawaii-San Jose State Over 58 L Record (points): 36-24 (36 ) Best Bets: 5-7 (5)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Pittsburgh -7 W Iowa State +10 L LSU -9.5 L Ravens -3.5 L (BB) Commanders -4 W Record (points): 27-33 (27) Best Bets: 6-6 (6)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Kansas +11.5 L Georgia State +6 W Washington State +1.5 L Ohio State -8.5 L (BB) Texas A&M +9.5 W Record (points): 35-25 (35) Best Bets: 9-3 (9)

X-STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated)

Record (points): 21-28-1 (21.5) Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Syracuse -10 L Appalachian State-Georgia Southern Over 62 W Hawaii-San Jose State Over 58 L Middle Tennessee-FIU Under 55.5 L (BB) Browns +3.5 W Record (points): 32-28 (32) Best Bets: 6- 6 (6)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Indiana +10.5 L Syracuse-Boston College Over 47 W USC -4.5 W LSU -9.5 L (BB) Tulsa-Houston Over 67 P Record (points): 36-22-2 (37) Best Bets: 6-4-2 ( 7)

MARC LAWRENCE

Oregon State +3 W Georgia Tech +35.5 W Iowa State +10 L Cardinals +3 W (BB) Titans +2.5 L Record (points): 31-27-2 (32) Best Bets: 7-5 (7)

RANDY MCKAY

Indiana +10.5 L Notre Dame +4.5 L Raiders +3.5 W Chargers-Cardinals Over 48 W (BB) Colts -2.5 L Record (points): 32-26-2 (33) Best Bets: 7-5 (7)

X-MIKE NORTH (first eliminated)

Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5) Best Bets: 3-6 (3)

X-ERIN RYNNING (third eliminated)

Record (points): 24-30-1 (24.5) Best Bets: 3-7-1 (3.5)

DAN SALEY

Kansas State -11.5 W Duke +3.5 W Michigan +8.5 W Texas Tech +2 W (BB) Coastal Carolina +14 L Record (points): 30-28-2 (31) Best Bets: 5-7 (5)

JAMES SALINAS

USC -4.5 W Titans +2.5 L Packers +6.5 L Steelers +2.5 W (BB) Saints +9 L Record (points): 34-23-3 (35.5) Best Bets: 6-6 (6)

PAUL STONE

Louisville-Kentucky Under 43 W North Texas -14 L Washington -1.5 W Vanderbilt +14 L (BB) Kansas State -11.5 W Record (points): 33-26-1 (33.5) Best Bets: 5-7 (5)

JEFF WHITELAW

Oregon-Oregon State Over 58 W Tennessee-Vanderbilt Under 63.5 W Browns +3.5 W Commanders -4 W (BB) Bengals -2.5 W Record (points): 34-23-3 (35.5) Best Bets: 7-3-2 ( 8)

X-CRIS ZENIUK (fourth eliminated)

Falcons +4 L Texans +14 L Eagles -6.5 W Packers-Eagles Under 46.5 L (BB) Seahawks -3.5 L Record (points): 26-32-2 (27) Best Bets: 4-8 (4)