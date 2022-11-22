Graded Week 11 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

GRADED WEEK 11 SELECTIONS

(Updated through Week 11, Nov. 21)

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

UAB +15 L Bears +3 P Cowboys -1.5 W Browns-Bills Over 49.5 W (BB) UCLA +2.5 L Record (points): 28-25-2 (29) Best Bets: 4-7 (4)

CHUCK EDEL

Georgia-Kentucky Under 48 W Western Kentucky-Auburn Under 52 L Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Over 66.5 L Mississippi-Arkansas Over 65 W (BB) NC State-Louisville Under 45 W Record (points): 34-21 (34) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Duke +7 W LSU -15 W Boston College +21 L UL Monroe-Troy Under 48 L (BB) Giants -3 L Record (points): 25-30 (25) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Texas-San Antonio -13.5 W UCLA +2.5 L Vanderbilt +14 W Marshall -4.5 W (BB) Baylor +2.5 W Record (points): 33-22 (33) Best Bets: 8-3 (8)

X-STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated)

Record (points): 21-28-1 (21.5) Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Cincinnati-Temple Under 51 W Mississippi-Arkansas Over 65 W Colts +7 W Lions +3 W (BB) Raiders +3 W Record (points): 30-25 (30) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Michigan State -10.5 L Western Kentucky +5.5 L Houston +6 W Arkansas +2.5 W (BB) UNLV -11.5 L Record (points): 34-20-1 (34.5) Best Bets: 6-4-1 (6.5)

MARC LAWRENCE

Illinois +17.5 W UCLA +2.5 L Arkansas +2.5 W Vikings +1.5 L (BB) Baylor +2.5 W Record (points): 28-25-2 (29) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)

RANDY MCKAY

Fresno State-Nevada Over 54 W Hawaii +11.5 W Colts +7 W Eagles-Colts Under 46 W (BB) Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Over 66.5 L Record (points): 30-23-2 (31) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)

X-MIKE NORTH (first eliminated)

Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5) Best Bets: 3-6 (3)

X-ERIN RYNNING (third eliminated)

Mississippi-Arkansas Over 65 W Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Over 66.5 L Colts +7 W Bengals-Steelers Under 40.5 L (BB) Cowboys-Vikings Over 47.5 L Record (points): 24-30-1 (24.5) Best Bets: 3- 7-1 (3.5)

DAN SALEY

Penn State -18.5 W Iowa +2.5 W UCLA +2.5 L Arkansas +2.5 W (BB) Utah State -1 W Record (points): 26-27-2 (27) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

JAMES SALINAS

UCLA +2.5 L Raiders +3 W Steelers +4 L Browns +7.5 L (BB) Eagles-Colts Under 46 W Record (points): 32-20-3 (33.5) Best Bets: 6-5 (6)

PAUL STONE

Texas Tech-Iowa State Under 47.5 W Arkansas +2.5 W Oklahoma State +7.5 L Hawaii +11.5 W (BB) Connecticut +10 L Record (points): 30-24-1 (30.5) Best Bets: 4-7 (4)

JEFF WHITELAW

TCU-Baylor Over 57.5 L Colts +7 W Commanders -3 W Steelers +4 L (BB) Falcons -3 P Record (points): 29-23-3 (30.5) Best Bets: 6-3-2 (7)

CRIS ZENIUK

Jets +3.5 L Lions +3 W Bears +3 P Raiders +3 W (BB) Bills -7.5 W Record (points): 25-28-2 (26) Best Bets: 4-7 (4)

———————

MIKE PALM

Illinois +17.5 W USC -2.5 W Commanders -3 W Giants -3 L (BB) Jets-Patriots Under 37.5 W Record (points): 30-23-2 (31) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)

MATT YOUMANS

Northwestern +18 W Kansas +9 L UCLA +2.5 L Hawaii +11.5 W (BB) Jets +3.5 L Record (points): 30-24-1 (30.5) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)