Grad transfers bring experience for fifth-ranked Purdue volleyball

WEST LAFAYETTE – When an Assistant Coach Suggested Dave Shondell insert Grace Balensiefer into the lineup in an early-season match that was well in hand, the Purdue volleyball Coach declined to do so.

Balensiefer is not a mop-up role player and he told the fifth-year Graduate transfer as much after the match.

Her role, Shondell said, is to play the setter position in key matches that help the Boilermakers get over the hump and win.

Hannah Clayton spent four years as a dangerous middle blocker for the Iowa Hawkeyes with no intention of suiting up for anyone else. Unless it was Purdue, a situation that was afforded to her after Taylor Trammell transferred to Penn State which sent Shondell searching through the transfer portal.

MORE:5 things about Purdue volleyball heading into Illinois, Rutgers

MORE:Grace Balensiefer adds veteran presence for Purdue volleyball

The two fifth-year transfers came up clutch in being a big reason Purdue started the Big Ten season 2-0 with victories over Minnesota and Iowa last weekend.

“You take two players who have started every match of their career and they are going into their fifth year and they come into your gym … If Hannah Clayton wasn’t playing, she would still be a great leader. Just like Grace. Grace hasn’t played a lot…” Shondell said. “That is the maturity you have to have. I wish all our players had their maturity, but they are not fifth-year players. They’ve made a big difference on this team.”

Balensiefer started four years at Northern Illinois and solidified herself as one if, if not the best setter in the Mid-American Conference.

She’s seen significant action in just three matches. Coming in at setter against Tennessee, Balensiefer piloted a Purdue comeback that ultimately crowned Purdue the Tennessee Classic champions.

Last week, Balensiefer was again called upon, this time as the starting setter versus the Gophers and Hawkeyes. Seventy-eight assists and two aces later, she was Big Ten Setter of the Week.

“I grew up playing against (Minnesota setter and New Castle, Indiana native) Melani Shaffmaster and she is a beast,” said Balensiefer, who played high school volleyball at McCutcheon. “To be able to play to the same level as them was awesome. I never got that experience at NIU. We played Wisconsin last year, but it was no matchup.”

Clayton is one of the most accomplished blockers in Iowa history and a four-year starter.

Last Sunday, she stood in her old home gym across the net from some of her former teammates and contributed eight kills and two block assists, just two days after .467 with eight kills and four blocks against Minnesota.

“I think having that knowledge and experience brought a lot to the team,” Clayton said. “Being someone older in general being on Iowa’s team for four years with a lot of great leaders, I got to morph into the kind of person I wanted to be on the court.”

This much is clear.

Balensiefer and Clayton were happy in their old environments.

But they’ve fit in perfectly for a Purdue team that lost seven starters from last year and needed veteran presence with big-time collegiate match experience.

“I never considered transferring from Iowa until I found out I had this grad year. But I said I don’t think I want to play anywhere else in the Big Ten unless I play at Purdue,” Clayton said. “The opportunity came up. Purdue has been somewhere it’s obvious playing against them where they seem so cohesive and everyone is all on the same page. That is special that even opposing teams notice that.”

The Boilermakers are a surprising 11-1 and currently ranked fifth in the coaches’ poll.

“We wouldn’t be 11-1 without either one of them. They’ve helped us win,” Shondell said. “They are bringing this tremendous behavior, maturity, confidence. They are outspoken in a good way to help our other players get better. They are bringing exactly what we needed.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.