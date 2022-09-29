Grad transfers bring experience for fifth-ranked Purdue volleyball

WEST LAFAYETTE – When an Assistant Coach Suggested Dave Shondell insert Grace Balensiefer into the lineup in an early-season match that was well in hand, the Purdue volleyball Coach declined to do so.

Balensiefer is not a mop-up role player and he told the fifth-year Graduate transfer as much after the match.

Her role, Shondell said, is to play the setter position in key matches that help the Boilermakers get over the hump and win.

Hannah Clayton spent four years as a dangerous middle blocker for the Iowa Hawkeyes with no intention of suiting up for anyone else. Unless it was Purdue, a situation that was afforded to her after Taylor Trammell transferred to Penn State which sent Shondell searching through the transfer portal.

