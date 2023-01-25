Gracie Steidley Sheds the Interim Tag, Named Head Coach of UAV Volleyball

VSN (admin) Published Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 03:30 PM





LANCASTER, CA – The University of Antelope Valley is proud to announce the hiring of interim head Coach Gracie Steidley as head Coach of the Women’s volleyball program. Steidley is currently heading into her second year as head coach of the softball and volleyball programs. She stepped in to assist the volleyball program following the untimely death of first year head Coach Catheryne Wright.

“Taking over the volleyball team, midseason under such tumultuous circumstances, was one of the most trying and simultaneously the most rewarding coaching experiences of my 24-year coaching career,” says Steidley. “Many of the girls were experiencing the first loss of their lives and our focus was to provide our girls a safe place to grieve, laugh and play fearlessly.”

The team was young and inexperienced but faced every challenge with the heart and determination of their new beloved Coach whose mission was to inspire. “Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step. – Martin Luther King, Jr.”

“This quote signifies how a new start and new beginnings are based off of the first step to take action,” says sophomore outside hitter Sweeheart Salevao. “Coach Gracie has shown me that I can have faith in what I do and even though I may not be able to see what the future may hold, to take it one step at a time and keep moving forward. It’s very similar to how you never know if you don’t try. I’m truly grateful that Coach Gracie has stepped in to keep that consistency running through our program.”

“I have been on the sideline for Championship games, walk-off hits and celebratory dog ​​files. All of those paled in comparison to the dog pile at the PEC (Pioneer Event Center) after their first win of the season. Even the van rides home after a loss, watching the girls sing and laugh, and sharing their stories with each other reminded me of why I Coach” says Steidley.

Fourth year junior outside hitter, Cal Pac Honorable Mention and the 2022 Champions of Character Award recipient Tiari Hookano (JR/Kaneohe, Oahu (Hawaii)) added, “Congratulations Coach Gracie! I wish you Congratulations on being named UAV Women’s Volleyball Head Coach. I knew Coach Gracie prior to her taking this position, whether it be a passing wave or just a simple conversation. Coach Gracie makes you feel like family! Family is number one to her and I wouldn’t want that any other way. Not only is she referring to our biological families, but she is trying to implement a strong structure here for our volleyball team. As we are all aware, Coach Gracie stepped in when we lost our previous coach, Catheryne Wright and Coach Cat will never be forgotten. She is always in our hearts. With Coach Gracie taking on this position, I am hopeful, excited, and thankful to be able to have a senior season. I’m nervous but ready to do what it takes with her and my teammates for us to be successful!”

In addition to being a season softball Coach at the NAIA level, Steidley coached volleyball at the high school level in California’s central valley for 5 years where she won a league championship. She also coached both volleyball and softball at Porterville College. She was an Assistant Coach for 9 years and one year as a head Coach and qualified for the CCCAA State Playoffs on several occasions. She credits her source of pride at Porterville in player development and academics. “100% of our student-athletes who attended Porterville College and who desired to play at the next level received Scholarship offers from the NAIA, NCAA, DII and NCAA levels.”

Congratulations head Coach Steidley.

University of Antelope Valley Women’s Volleyball California Pacific Conference Staff