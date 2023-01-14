Graceland Hires Randall Porter ’00 to Helm Women’s Soccer Team

VSN (admin) Published Saturday, January 14, 2023 – 03:00 PM





Graceland University is proud to announce the hiring of Randall Porter ’00 as the new head coach of the Women’s soccer team.

Coach Porter brings over 20 years of experience and success to the program, having served for the last 12 years as the Director of Coaching and Girls Academy Director for the Kansas Rush Soccer Club in Olathe, Kan.

Porter is a strong leader and role model for his players and is committed to building a positive and inclusive team culture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Porter to our Athletic department,” said Graceland Athletic Director Brady McKillip. “His passion for the game and dedication to developing student-athletes make him the perfect fit for our program. And it is always a great experience when we can bring an accomplished Graceland Graduate back to Lamoni. We have no doubt that he will help take our Women’s soccer team to new heights.”

Coach Porter inherits a talented group of returning players and is excited to get to work with the team. Coach Bryan Courtney, who helmed both the men’s and women’s soccer teams during the fall 2022 season, will return to full-time duties as the head men’s soccer coach.

“I’m extremely excited to return to Graceland as the Head Women’s Soccer coach,” said Porter. “Since graduating, I’ve been committed to training and coaching players to reach their full potential. I’m thrilled to bring my experience back to Lamoni and to develop a new generation of student athletes.”

The Yellowjacket Women’s soccer team is coming off a building season in the competitive Heart of America Athletic Conference and has high expectations for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With Coach Porter at the helm, the team is poised for even greater success.

Athletic Director McKillip said, “I must also say thank you to our search committee and to Coach Courtney for leading both the men’s and women’s teams this past season. Graceland is grateful for his sacrifice and I look forward to him returning full-time to the men’s sidelines.”

