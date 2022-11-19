Grace Craig scores 22 in Hoover High School girls basketball win

Friday’s box scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HOOVER 52, GARFIELD 18

GARFIELD (0-1): Wahid 0-1-1, Singleton 1-5-7, Clark 2-1-5, Kimbrough 1-3-5. Totals 4-10-18.

HOOVER (1-0): Craig 9-3-22, Cardinale 3-0-8, Cain 2-0-4, Burke 1-0-2, Fisher 1-0-2, Rose 4-1-10, Somers 2-0-4. Totals 22-4-52.

Garfield – 2 – 4 – 5 – 7 18

Hoover – 14 – 14 – 16 – 8 52

3-Point Field Goals: Cardinale 2, Craig, Rose.

Schedule

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norton at McKinley, 1:15

Perry at Aquinas, 1:30

Dalton at Northwest, 1:30

West Branch Tip-Off Classic: Lake vs. United, 2:30; Alliance vs. Fairless, 4; Painesville Riverside vs. Marlington, 7

GlenOak at New Lexington, 6:15

East Canton at Rittman, 7

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL

NCAA Division III playoffs, first round: Salisbury at Mount Union, noon

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Malone at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2

Indiana (Pennsylvania) at Walsh, 2

Mount Union vs. Juniata (Erie, Pa.), 7

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Pitt-Johnstown at Malone, 2

Mount Union at Concordia-Chicago, 4

Gannon at Walsh, 5

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardman at Marlington, 6:45

Alliance at Waterloo, 7

