Grace Berger Back, Indiana Women’s Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — To welcome back senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne, Indiana Women’s basketball dominated Northwestern with a 72-50 win on the road.

Berger had been out with a right knee injury since the Las Vegas Invitational Auburn game on Nov. 25 while Browne had yet to see the floor this season due to a thumb injury.

“(Grace) has only been in practice for a week,” Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said. “Not that she looks like the Grace we’re used to seeing, but she looks Dang close to it, and I think it gives everybody a shot in the arm.”

