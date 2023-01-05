Grace Academy’s Sidney Alumbaugh Signs National Letter Of Intent To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College

Sidney Alumbaugh, a Grace Academy senior, signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11 am at the Morris Hill Baptist Church Auditorium, 1804 Morris Hill Road.

Ms. Alumbaugh has played volleyball for eight years. She has had many successful years of playing competitive volleyball, and that is what piqued Roanoke College’s interest. She made All District and All District Tournament Team her sophomore year. During her senior year, she was named All District Team, as well.

Officials said, “While Sidney is a stellar athlete, she also has great success in the classroom as well.”

Ms.

Alumbaugh plans to major in sports management and minor in early childhood education at Roanoke College.

“I always wanted to play volleyball because my mom played it in high school. Growing up, I would also spend a lot of time with my Godparents and my Godfather would blow up balloons and we would play ‘volleyball’ together for hours,” says Ms. Alumbaugh.

Ms. Alumbaugh played volleyball at Grace Academy and for A5 Club Volleyball in the off season and speaks highly of her A5 and Grace teammates.

“Sidney was a key leader for Grace Academy this past season,” the official said. “She really stepped up in times that were needed and motivated all of her teammates to keep pushing.”

“I have been lucky to have had teammates from Grace to play volleyball in college. I have had good conversations with them about the changes they have gone through from high school to college volleyball and I am very excited to see what the future holds,” said Ms. Alumbuagh.

During her time playing Club Volleyball, she said she was constantly surrounded by loving teammates who encouraged her to no end.

“My club teammate, Calla Brady, motivates me constantly on and off the court. She is one of my biggest cheerleaders and I’m so thankful that she encourages me to be the best I can be,” said Ms. Alumbaugh.

Club Volleyball is not only where players gain a lot of collegiate exposure, but it is also brings many opportunities to make friendships that will last a lifetime, and that is exactly what happened for Ms. Alumbuagh.

Athletic Director Bob Ateca had this to say about Ms. Alumbaugh, “Sidney Alumbaugh has been a major asset to the Grace Volleyball program at Grace Academy and her leadership is what made her stand out more than anything.”

Ms. Alumbaugh was surrounded by her family, coaches and teammates Thursday as she signed to further her career at the next level.

“Sidney had a support system that showed up for her today and it is evident that they all truly want what’s best for her and her collegiate career,” officials said.

“I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this sport and all the blessings that He has brought me. I would also like to thank my parents for the constant support they have given me over the years. They traveled far and wide to watch me play volleyball and always encouraged me to keep playing as long as I can,” said Ms. Alumbaugh.

Coach Tony Hoekstra said, “When she goes to Roanoke College, her teammates are going to have a blast playing with her because she is very skilled at what she does and her coaches are going to love her because she is a very mature player.”

Coach Laurie McGinley said, “Sidney has shown resilience over and over with tons of heart. Roanoke is not only gaining an awesome volleyball player, but a leader who will impact their campus daily with her leadership and kindness.”