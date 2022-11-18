Grab NBA 2K23 For Its Lowest Price Yet

NBA 2K23 is on sale right now for as low as $30-$40 at several retailers.

Best Buy currently has the best price on physical copies, offering the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version for $30, or PS5 and Xbox Series X copies for $35, but you need to sign into your free My Best Buy account to get the discounted price.

If Best Buy’s deal sells out, Amazon also has NBA 2K23 on sale. Standard physical copies for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch are $30, while PS5 and Xbox Series X copies are $40. You can also grab the game digitally for several platforms, including $27 for Switch or Xbox One codes, or $35 for PS5.

Finally, Xbox owners can purchase NBA 2K23 digitally from the Microsoft store at a discount as well. The Xbox Series X version is just $35 and the Xbox One version is $27. The digital version of the Michael Jordan Edition is also on sale for just $50 (normally $100).

NBA 2K23 is the latest release in 2K’s long-running annual basketball series. In GameSpot’s NBA 2K23 review, Mark Delaney says the game “looks and feels lifelike and exciting in every drive,” and despite a few issues with in-game ads and microtransactions, it’s “an exceptional basketball game made with an intense attention to detail and a love of the game.”

Fans of other sports Franchises can also take advantage of several other holiday sales running right now, including deals on NHL 23 and PGA Tour 2K23.

