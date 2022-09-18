Gr. Pittston Santa Squad holds golf outing

There were plenty of raffle items at the 2nd annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament at Wilkes-Barre Muni Golf Course.

Dr. Dana Klush stands next to items she donated to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament held at Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course.

Frank Sheperis putts with Jim Klush, back left, and Tim and Bruce Finnerty, back right, looking on.

Anne Marie Webb blasts her way out of a sand trap.

WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course was the site for the 2nd Annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Golf Tournament.

All proceeds of the event will go towards the 2022 Christmas campaign.



