Gr. Pittston Santa Squad holds golf outing

Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, right, chats with James Lynott. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Anne Marie Webb blasts her way out of a sand trap. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Frank Sheperis putts with Jim Klush, back left, and Tim and Bruce Finnerty, back right, looking on. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Dr. Dana Klush stands next to items she donated to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament held at Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

There were plenty of raffle items at the 2nd annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament at Wilkes-Barre Muni Golf Course. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course was the site for the 2nd Annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Golf Tournament. All proceeds of the event will go towards the 2022 Christmas campaign.