Gr. Pittston Santa Squad holds golf outing

Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, right, chats with James Lynott.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course was the site for the 2nd Annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Golf Tournament.

All proceeds of the event will go towards the 2022 Christmas campaign.


