Govt employees’ sports meet on Jan. 3 & 4

The government employees’ Sports Meet will be organized in Dharwad on January 3 and 4 and is being organized by the State Government Employees’ Association, Dharwad, in association with the district administration and Dharwad ZP.

District president of the association SF Siddangoudar told presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday that the events would be held at various playgrounds in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad during the meeting.

He said district-in-charge Minister Halappa Achar would inaugurate the meet at RN Shetty District Stadium on January 3 and the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti would preside over the Inaugural ceremony. MLAs Jagadish Shettar, Amrut Desai, Arvind Bellad and others will be guests.

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that various events including athletics, volleyball, throw ball, football, hockey, handball, wrestling, basketball, kabaddi, weight-lifting, and other outdoor events would be conducted. Indoor games include carrom, chess, ball badminton, swimming, table tennis and shuttle badminton.

A total of 912 employees including 617 men and 295 women are expected to participate in the sports meet. There will also be cultural programs on January 4 at Alur Venkatrao Bhavan in Dharwad.