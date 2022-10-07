Governor’s School for the Arts class of 2023 applications open – Kentucky Teacher

The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) applications for the class of 2023 are now open until Jan. 8, 2023. Any high school sophomore or junior in Kentucky may apply.

The program, a tuition-free three-week Immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of Scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th year next summer. Each summer, GSA hosts high school students from every region of the Commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free Immersive residential program on a college campus.

During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture and Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film and Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. Applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion and the application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores. There is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

To guide students, families and educators through the application process, GSA will host a series of informational webinars called GSA 101. All webinars are free, but registration is required. Each session will be recorded and made available afterwards.

GSA 101 provides an overview of the summer program, the application process and alumni benefits. There are several opportunities to attend this webinar:

October 11 at 5 pm ET

Nov. 14 at 5 pm ET

December 1 at 5 pm ET

For more information on the program, additional webinars and the application process, visit the Kentucky GSA webpage.