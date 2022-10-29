Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities now accepting applications for summer programs and residential high school

Christina Vandiver

GREENVILLE, SC — The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, a public, residential high school for artistically talented students, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year and arts-immersive, overnight summer programs. All South Carolina Residents in grades 6-11 are eligible to apply online at SCGSAH.org.

Students who enjoy creative writing, drama, music and visual arts can explore their interests in the one-week Arts Odyssey program for current 7th and 8th graders. The Arts Odyssey music program is offering new specialty sessions including Ensemble Immersion workshops, Solo Intensives, Jazz Improvisation and Songwriting and Composition. Current ninth-grade students who desire a more intensive, pre-professional experience can attend the two-week Academy program.

This summer, the Governor’s School is also offering a new two-week program, Introduction to Filmmaking, for 7th and 8th-grade students with an interest in Screenwriting and film production. Students interested in dance can attend the two-week Dance Immersion program or the five-week Summer Dance Intensive program.

In the nationally renowned, tuition-free, Residential High School, students receive pre-professional training in creative writing, dance, drama, music and visual arts. They explore and refine their talents in a one-of-a-kind, arts-centered community while receiving a high school education that has been nationally recognized by US News and World Report, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast and Niche. The Governor’s School’s SAT and ACT scores consistently rank above state and national averages, and many students receive arts and academic scholarships to the most prestigious colleges, universities and conservatories. The reviews and rankings site, Niche.com, ranked the Governor’s School as the third “Best College Prep High School” and the fourth “Best Public High School” in South Carolina.

Interested students can apply online at SCGSAH.org. The priority deadline for Arts Odyssey, Dance Immersion and Introduction to Filmmaking is December 19. The priority deadline for Academy, Summer Dance and the Residential High School is January 13, 2023. Applications will still be received after these deadlines until all openings are filled. Financial assistance is available for all programs through the Governor’s School Foundation.

The Governor’s School invites all interested families to come to campus in downtown Greenville for Go Govie! Day is November 5 to learn more about their programs and explore the specialized arts studios, state-of-the-art performance halls, world-class library and dedicated rehearsal spaces. Register at SCGSAH.org/go-govie-day.

About SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities

Located in Greenville, the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH) cultivates young artists from across the state through pre-professional training in the areas of creative writing, dance, drama, music and visual arts. In the public, residential high school, students refine their talents in a master-apprentice community while receiving a nationally recognized academic education. Summer programs are available to rising 7th-12th grade students, and SCGSAH serves as a resource to all teachers and students in South Carolina, offering comprehensive Outreach programs designed to bring together artists, educators, community organizations and schools. SCGSAH.org