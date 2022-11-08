Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Wednesday when it hosts Brandon Valley in an AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym.

The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up a day due to the forecast of winter weather in the capital city starting late Wednesday night.

Pierre was 15-5 in the regular season, which ended with a three-set loss at Sioux Falls Jefferson on November 1. On October 1 in Brandon, the Governors swept Brandon Valley. In last season’s state tournament, Brandon Valley came from two sets down to win over Pierre in five sets in the first round.

Brandon Valley was 10-20 in the regular season.

Pierre Head Coach Tiffany Stoeser said that it isn’t really an issue to play the match earlier than had been first scheduled.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2626/files/2022/11/20221108-tiffany-stoeser-1.mp3

Looking back to the Jefferson match last week, Stoeser said that the reason was simply that the Governors were swept by the Cavaliers.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2626/files/2022/11/20221108-tiffany-stoeser-2.mp3

Stoeser is certain that Brandon Valley will be just as motivated as her team.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2626/files/2022/11/20221108-tiffany-stoeser-3.mp3

Stoeser wants the Governors to make the most out of what should be a big night on Wednesday.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2626/files/2022/11/20221108-tiffany-stoeser-4.mp3

Stoeser pointed out an incentive for more fans, specifically students, to attend the match.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2626/files/2022/11/20221108-tiffany-stoeser-5.mp3

Pierre last made consecutive tournaments from 2014-16. Coverage of Wednesday’s match will begin at 5:30 PM on The Official Voice of the Pierre Governors, River 92.7, at the River 92.7 page at the DRG News app and at drgnews.com/river, with live and archived video available. Brian Oakland will call the action.