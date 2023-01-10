Governor Stitt Reaffirms Goal To Oklahoma A ‘Top 10’ State

Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn in for his second term in office Monday.

During his Inaugural speech, he looked back on his last four years in office, and forward on his hopes for the upcoming four years.

“I stand before you today as Governor of the great state of Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt.

Governor Stitt said he’s once again pushing to make Oklahoma a “Top 10 State” saying that the Top 10 vision will be possible with a strong economy, an education system focused on student success, and an accountable government.

His speech began by touching on some of the accomplishments he achieved during his previous term.

“When I took office four years ago, the state was in the throes of another downturn,” said Governor Stitt.

“In short, the government was not working and was not generating the Promises of certainty and stability for the people of Oklahoma.”

They spoke about economic growth in Oklahoma.

“We built the largest savings account in Oklahoma’s history,” said Governor Stitt.

They spoke about educational milestones in Oklahoma.

“We gave teachers another pay raise, bringing our professional educators to the top in the region in pay and benefits,” said Governor Stitt.

He also spoke about the continued growth of the state, and how far the state has come.

“Oklahoma has become one of the most desirable states in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Stitt.

As he begins these next four years- he says he’s focused on what he calls a top 10 vision

“We have a responsibility to do whatever it takes to give our children – not just the next generation – but today’s children right here in front of us – access to top ten education choices,” said Governor Stitt

“God bless you and God bless the great state of Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt.

Eight other elected officials were sworn in on Monday: Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell; Auditor and Inspector, Cindy Byrd; Attorney General, Gentner Drummond; Treasurer, Todd Russ; Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters; Labor Commissioner, Leslie Osborn; Insurance Commissioner, Glen Mulready; Corporation Commissioner, Kim David.