Governor Newsom Appoints California Poet Laureate

Lee Herrick of Fresno to serve as California’s 10th Poet Laureate



SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today appointed Lee Herrick to serve as California’s 10th Poet Laureate. Herrick, 52, of Fresno, is a Writer and Professor who teaches at Fresno City College and the MFA program at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. A former Fresno Poet Laureate, Herrick’s work is a vivid celebration of the California experience.



“As a teacher, poet, and father, Lee writes movingly about his identity as a Californian and encourages others to reflect on what the state means to them,” said Governor Newsom. “Lee’s dedication to highlighting the diverse experiences of Californians, and making them so accessible through his poetry, makes him a perfect candidate for Poet Laureate. I look forward to his work to inspire communities and individuals across the state through the power of the written word.”



Herrick’s Poetry canon explores the diversity and vitality of the California experience and the exhilarating success of the American experiment. Born in Daejeon, South Korea and adopted as an infant, he grew up in Modesto immersed in literature, art and various cultural influences.







Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom meet with California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick