Governor honors local artists | Coeur d’Alene Press





COEUR d’ALENE — Three local people and a school were among those named as recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

Support of Arts Education Awards will be presented to North Idaho College’s Joe Jacoby, division chair, communications and fine arts and Coeur d’Alene School District’s Kristin Phillips, a music teacher who works with 170 students at 11 schools.

Ali Shute, executive director of the Coeur d’Alene Arts and Cultural Alliance, will receive the Excellence in Arts Administration award.

Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities will receive the Innovation in the Arts award.

Govt. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little selected the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

“Awardees are Idaho Residents who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Idaho and to the arts, through their creative accomplishments or distinguished service,” a press release said.

Phillips said she felt “blessed” by the honor.

“It’s a little humbling to feel like I could get such an award,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been doing my job any differently than any of my colleagues.”

Phillips is in her ninth year with the Coeur d’Alene School District. She believes if learning music isn’t fun, “you’re not doing something right.”

“I think music needs to be enjoyable in addition to being enjoyed,” she said.

This school year is off to a great start after two years of teaching under COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re getting back to normal again,” she said. “It feels like we’re back in the swing of things.”

Her husband, Jim Phillips, recently received the Mayor’s Awards in the Arts in Coeur d’Alene.

Awards will be presented Nov. 28 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.