Governor Hochul Announces Unprecedented $150 Million in Capital Funding Opportunities to Open for Arts and Culture Organizations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a record $150 million in capital funding will be available for arts and culture organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund. The Fund has two grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants and Large Capital Improvement Grants. This unprecedented investment includes $100 million in new, multi-year funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. It is the State’s largest ever commitment to NYSCA for capital projects for the arts, following already record-level funding for the arts in the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Hochul will further discuss her commitment to supporting the arts at the Carnegie Hall 2022-2023 Season Opening later this evening.

“New York’s arts and cultural organizations strengthen our economic well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This record State funding to NYSCA will allow a wide range of organizations to undertake much needed improvement projects, so they can continue to provide New Yorkers with enriching cultural experiences and further their role as economic and community anchors.”

NYSCA’s Capital Projects Fund will focus on supporting cultural institutions seeking State funding for investments in capital Improvements that allow organizations to sustain and expand cultural programming for diverse audiences, promote accessibility and environmental sustainability, Preserve and create jobs, and ultimately contribute to the growth of New York’s arts and tourism sectors.

The two opportunities are:

This opportunity funds projects of any size, with grants of up to $2 million that prioritize accessibility, artistry, cultural development, sustainability, health and safety, and structural and historical improvements. Strong projects combine Excellence in design with informed decisions about organizational capacity and community needs that will positively affect the future of arts and cultural organizations across New York. Large Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture: This multiyear opportunity will support arts and cultural institutions across the state that are undertaking impactful, large-scale capital improvements. Grants will range from $2 million to $10 million for projects that have a total cost of $4 million or more. This funding will support investments to allow organizations to thrive by expanding cultural programming, reaching new and diverse audiences, and promoting accessibility. These Grants will also help advance the State’s goals around diversity, equity and inclusion and will require all applicants to commit to social equity initiatives and access plans that serve all New Yorkers.

The application Portal for these opportunities will open on Friday, Sept 30, 2022 and can be accessed on NYSCA’s website, arts.ny.gov. All eligible New York State nonprofit arts and culture organizations are encouraged to apply for NYSCA’s Capital Projects Fund. NYSCA will also conduct webinars about the application process and host multiple virtual office sessions for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance before the January 12, 2023 deadline.

Since 2018, NYSCA has awarded 204 capital grants, totaling $50 million, across all 10 state regions through the support of the Governor and Legislature. These projects increase employment capacity and advance cultural venues as tourism destinations, strengthening New York’s hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors.

In addition to the Capital Projects Fund, NYSCA will award $90 million in non-capital grants to arts organizations and artists. These grant recipients will be announced by the end of the calendar year.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Mara Manus said, “New York’s powerful creative economy is a crucial driver in our state’s recovery as a global cultural leader. We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature’s unprecedented $150 million in FY2023 capital funding for NYSCA, recognizing the critical role these projects play in our economy, our local ecologies, and the health of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “We are honored at NYSCA to make these opportunities available for arts and cultural organizations across New York. Capital funding is transformative for organizations and their communities – these projects bolster employment, advance cultural venues as tourism destinations, and strengthen our hospitality, food, and retail sectors. On behalf of NYSCA staff, Council and our arts and culture community, I wish to acknowledge Governor Hochul and our State Legislators for their unyielding commitment to New York’s arts and cultural organizations with this historic $150 million total of FY2023 capital grant funding. This investment will secure our sector’s future and ensure that our state’s cultural treasures will continue to grow and thrive.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “I am so pleased that $150 million will be made available to improve and grow the cultural centers across Neighborhoods that educate, connect, and inspire our communities. Keeping the arts accessible and available to all New Yorkers is crucial to the continued growth and health of our state.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman said, “Millions come from all over the world to experience the arts in New York. Our world-renowned cultural organizations are a major economic driver for our city and state, and we need to Invest in those organizations to continue to grow this industry. I’ m proud to support the historic funding Governor Hochul is announcing today to increase the accessibility and Sustainability of the arts, support their growth and impact, and inspire generations of New Yorkers to come.”

Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell said, “Arts are essential to New York. Not only are arts the heart and soul of every community in our state, they are economic engines, creating jobs, driving activity, and improving lives. For the past several years, arts and cultural organizations have navigated challenge after challenge, and many are still struggling. It’s time for an arts Renaissance in New York State. I am thrilled that New York State is stepping up and providing support for the arts through increased capital funding, ensuring that our arts and cultural organizations will be equipped for success for years to come.”

Assemblymember Richard Gottfried said, “This record funding is an investment in the culture, the economy, and the vitality of New York State. Our cultural organizations are a key part of our character and spirit. Through this unprecedented support from Governor Hochul and the Legislature, we will increase the measurable benefits they deliver throughout our communities, our cities, and our state.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The Council on the Arts preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. The Council upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts, including dedicated support for arts education and underrepresented communities.

The Council on the Arts further Advances New York’s creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA’s Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.