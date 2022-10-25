Governor Hochul Announces Over $31 Million to More Than 1,000 Organizations to Expand and Strengthen the Arts Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $32 million was awarded to 1,032 organizations including state community regrant partners, arts partnerships, and arts organizations throughout the State. These New York State Council on the Arts Grants will increase access to Vital arts funding in local communities and will provide critical support to organizations still in recovery.

“Arts and culture are a key part of New York’s identity, and while the past two years have been challenging, we are taking action to ensure a strong comeback,” Governor Hochul said. “This $32 million is the latest significant investment in the State’s unprecedented efforts to strengthen the arts and welcome the world back to experience New York’s creativity.”

A full list of the recipients is available here.

The Regrowth and Capacity Grants for FY23 will provide $13,310,000 to 989 institutions. These will support the restaffing of arts organizations, fund public programming, and support audience development and the purchase of needed safety equipment.

The Statewide Community Regrants, totaling $11,938,716, promote local decision-making by funding 24 regional arts organizations. These organizations, in turn, support their local art groups and artists through community art-making, art education and individual artist support. The Partnership Grants Empower 19 organizations with expertise in specific arts disciplines and practices, to directly administer $6,609,892 to support a broad spectrum of dynamic arts programming and services. Together, the Statewide Community Regrants and Partnership Grants leverage the local expertise of cultural partners to expand access for smaller arts organizations and artists while extending the reach of funding to ensure NYSCA supports the continued growth of the creative sector in all 62 counties.

In September, Governor Hochul announced a record $150 million in capital funding available through NYSCA’s Capital Projects Fund. This unprecedented investment includes $100 million in new, multi-year funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. NYSCA’s historic funding in the FY23 Enacted Budget includes an additional $90 million for organizations, artists, special opportunities, partnerships, statewide community regrants and regrowth and capacity. Additional NYSCA grantees will be announced by the end of the calendar year.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Mara Manus said, “Throughout the pandemic, arts organizations had to furlough staff and cancel programs, resulting in a loss of audience Outreach and community support. Still facing many challenges, these organizations will benefit from the recovery support provided by the Regrowth and Capacity Grants to continue their innovation and development in the coming year. Along with our Partnership and Statewide Community Regrants, this level of responsive funding is unprecedented, and we are immensely grateful for the support of the Governor and the Legislature.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “NYSCA applauds Governor Hochul and our state Legislature for making these Vital Grants available. Through dozens of partnerships, this funding will make its way to artists, organizations, festivals, and programs all throughout our state. The arts are essential to building our communities and I am so proud of the work of NYSCA’s expert panelists, staff and Council who have ensured this funding will be awarded to deserving local organizations.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “It is more important than ever to directly support the arts as they continue to Recover from Pandemic challenges. NYSCA is working with organizations all over the state to fund the arts in every single region. This unprecedented level of arts support will build a Stronger New York.”

Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell said, “An essential economic driver, arts funding is critical to New York’s economy, our health, our vitality, and our position as a cultural leader. New York is leading the way in ensuring that our arts continue to innovate and inspire. I applaud this historic support.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The Council on the Arts preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. The Council upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts, including dedicated support for arts education and underrepresented communities.

The Council on the Arts further Advances New York’s creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA’s Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.