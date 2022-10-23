Government should support translation of Nepali literature

‘Faatsung’, a Nepali-language novel written by Chuden Kabimo and translated into English as ‘Song of the Soil’ by Ajit Baral, has been shortlisted for this year’s JCB Prize for Literature. The INR2.5 million (NRS4 million) Prize is awarded annually to an outstanding work of fiction by an Indian author. Authors shortlisted for the Prize receive INR100,000 and their translators 50,000. If the winning work is a translation, the Translator receives an additional INR1 million. All five books shortlisted for this year’s award are translations—a Watershed moment for Indian literature.

Apart from ‘Song of the Soil’, the shortlist includes Khalid Jawed’s ‘The Paradise of Food’, translated from Urdu by Baran Farooqi; Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell; Sheela Tomy’s ‘Valli’, translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil; and Manoranjan Byapari’s ‘Imaan’, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha.

Baral, a co-founder of FinePrint Books and the director of Nepal Literature Festival, spoke with the Post’s Aarti Baral about his craft and the future of Nepali literature in translation.

‘Song of the Soil’, your translation of the novel ‘Faatsung’ has been shortlisted for the JCB Prize. How do you feel? What significance does this achievement hold for Nepali literature?

I am thrilled beyond belief. I could have never imagined ‘Song of the Soil’ being in the Reckoning for a major literary prize when I first decided to translate ‘Faatsung’. Now that it has made it to the shortlist, it feels surreal.

When Geetanjali Shree won the International Booker Prize earlier this year for ‘Ret Samadhi’, many said it would do a world of good to the literature from the subcontinent. I agree with this view. A prestigious prize puts the spotlight on not just the winning book but also the literature of the region.

The shortlisting of ‘Song of the Soil’ will hopefully make international Publishers and literary agencies cast about for books coming out of our part of the world.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​translating ‘Faatsung’? What about the book piqued your interest, and what do you think drew the attention of the jury?

I first read the novel in manuscript form when Chuden Kabimo sent it to us for consideration. I fell for it and decided in no time to publish it. But the idea of ​​translating it came much later when I edited it, coming to appreciate the novel better in the process.

The lyricism of Kabimo’s writing, and perhaps the piquancy of the Darjeeling dialect, sealed it for me. Its story of the struggle for the identity of Nepali-speaking people in Darjeeling, popularly known as the Gorkhaland movement, resonated with me. This movement is not unlike the Maoist movement in Nepal, which started with lofty hopes for the country but ended up, after ten years of bloodbath, in a compromise benefiting only a few.

The jury liked how Kabimo wrote about a violent movement without resorting to violence. The book, in their own words, “[made] Poetry out of brutal situations, but with honesty, humor, and gentleness.”

What was your biggest challenge while translating the book?

Kabimo writes in short, simple sentences. So it was not that difficult to carry their essences across in English. But retaining the lyricism of the writing and the tenor of the dialogues was difficult. So was finding the English equivalents of regional words such as sikuwa, jhyampal, etc. In such cases, I had to opt for the most approximate terms.

What do we need to do to increase Nepal’s presence in the literary world outside Nepal? What about books written in languages ​​other than Nepali?

There is no other way than to write more books. And not just any book, but great books. We need to give impetus to translation and encourage people with literary skills to take up translation too. The time is also right for carrying out translations. Publishing houses worldwide are now more open to publishing translations to diversify their lists.

I might sound pessimistic, but I don’t see much hope for local languages. They are dying out, and very little is being written in languages ​​other than Nepali and English. There is no market for books written in the local languages ​​for Publishing houses to be interested in either. Reviving local languages, I am afraid, is a lost cause.