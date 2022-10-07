Government offices closed for Employee Wellness & Mental Health Awareness Day

In a continued effort to support employees in their mental and physical wellness goals, the Macon-Bibb Human Resources Department is holding an Employee Wellness & Mental Health Awareness Day on Friday, October 14. The events are open to Macon-Bibb County consolidated government employees and their families.

Government offices and the Courts will close at 11:30 am that day to provide the opportunity for everyone to take part. Emergency services will remain operational. The Convenience Center will be closed all day Friday, but will reopen Saturday at 8:30 am

The Wellness Day is taking place at Carolyn Crayton Park and will feature a 3K race, bike ride and tour, yoga, volleyball, kickball, giveaways, games, and other activities. Macon Mental Health Matters will have more than a dozen vendors set up with mental health information and resources for everyone. There will also be a golf tournament at Historic Bowden Golf Course and a pickleball tournament at Tattnall Square Park. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department will prepare lunch for everyone.

“Working in local government, we’re all public servants. That can wear people down sometimes, so we wanted to find a way to celebrate our co-workers while also promoting mental and physical wellness,” says Wellness Coordinator Shannon Dobbs. “We want to support everyone not only in their physical wellness goals, but also give them resources and support for their mental wellness goals. We’re looking forward to a day of fun with our teammates!”