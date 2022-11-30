Government considering range of options to achieve goal of halving smoking rates within 10 years

Flavored cigarettes like menthols would be banned, and new warnings could be printed on cigarettes as part of a wide-ranging raft of reforms pursued by the federal government.

More than a decade on from the introduction of plain packaging of cigarettes, the health minister says a more aggressive approach is needed to try and drive smoking rates in Australia to new lows.

Cigarettes could even be forced to be manufactured in ‘unattractive’ colours, in a new effort to convince smokers to give up the habit.

And the Therapeutic Goods Administration is being asked to conduct a new review of vaping products in Australia, in a new push to shake-up regulations on the popular — and widely illegally used — products.

Health Minister Mark Butler said while plain packaging has been a successful change, the next step is to target cigarettes within the packet.

“We know that the Tobacco industry has innovated by trying to make individual sticks or individual cigarettes more attractive, more marketable, in the plain packaging,” he said.

“We want to remove that advantage that the Tobacco industry has sought to find for itself.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button