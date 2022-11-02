GOTTA SEE IT: Meier Scores “Weird” Own Goal

It’s not everyday that you see an own goal like this.

In an already-wild San Jose Sharks’ 6-5 Shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks that featured an Erik Karlsson hat trick and two goals from Timo Meier, this Meier “goal” stood out as one of a kind:

Sharks get some assistance on the game-tying goal 😅 pic.twitter.com/oRBUyyxjbs — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 2, 2022

Meier (28) was attacking off the wing, trying to make a move when Jakub Silfverberg (33) interrupted. It actually was a good defensive play from Silfverberg, except he fired it towards his own goalie Anthony Stolarz, who was caught with his pants down.

“It was a weird play. Lucky on my side, bad luck on his side,” Meier noted after the game.

“What a shot,” ESPN color commentator Cassie Campbell remarked. “But on the wrong end.”

It was such a weird play, even Meier, Visibly frustrated after another dispiriting San Jose Sharks defeat, couldn’t help but laugh a little. Like I said, it’s not a play that you see everyday. And in fact, Meier has never seen an own goal from that distance in his many years of playing hockey.

“Well, never,” Meier said. “I think it’s pretty rare.”

This goal was also in stark contrast to Meier’s first tonight, which might have been one of the best of his career. The San Jose Sharks star sliced ​​through three Ducks trying to gain the zone on the power play, was tripped, but got up and beat Stolarz one-on-one.

“Kind of luckily, almost got a Breakaway off it,” he said of getting tripped.

And luckily for the Sharks, Meier is warming up. After getting shut out in the first nine games of this season, the Winger has three goals in his last three games.