GOTTA SEE IT: Islanders Aatu Räty Scores 1st NHL Goal in 1st Career Game

ELMONT, NY– The New York Islanders have been waiting a few seasons for prospect Aatu Räty to get into the Islanders organization and make his mark after being drafted 52nd overall in 2020.

After coming over at the end of the AHL season in 2021-22, Aatu Räty played 23 games for Bridgeport this season with five goals and seven assists.

Before the New York Islanders played the Florida Panthers on Friday night, the 20-year-old centerman was recalled with Casey Cizikas out of the lineup.

He skated on the fourth line, on a checking line, but brought his Offensive instincts.

And just over seven minutes into the third period, with the Islanders up 2-1, Räty cut to the slot before rifling one past the Blocker of Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky for his first career NHL goal.

Achievement Unlocked: “You’ll never forget your first” Aatu Raty scores his first career goal in his first career game to give the #Isles a 3-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/j2bWPr6Wl1 — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) December 24, 2022

Before the game, New York Islanders head Coach Lane Lambert had this to say about Aatu Räty:

“He’s played really well in Bridgeport. He’s a 200-foot player, plays both sides of the puck, and he’s played in all situations down there. For me, what I’ve seen is his compete level is very, very high. He’s having success, and it’ll translate,” Lambert said.

And as Lambert said, it did translate.

Especially with the New York Islanders down a handful of players, mostly forwards, Räty will likely get more of an opportunity as the season progresses.

With his first NHL goal in his first game in limited minutes, Aatu Räty is off to a fast start at the NHL level.