Gotta See It: Alexander Romanov Scores First Goal With Islanders

NEW YORK, NY– The New York Islanders Sole player acquisition this summer, Alexander Romanov, has laid the body, blocked the shots, and notched a few assists over his first 33 games with his new club.

However, Alexander Romanov had yet to light the lamp in blue and orange despite 42 shots on goal.

It’s Dec. 9, Romanov was denied his first goal as an Islander by New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, Defending an empty net.

Six games later, on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, Romanov did get his first goal in an Islanders sweater as he refiled one from the point past a screened Igor Shesterkin to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 8:45 of the second period

Romanov’s knuckle Puck makes it 3-2 and his first goal as an Islander pic.twitter.com/TZTvQUSHBz — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) December 23, 2022

As you can see, Romanov was pretty excited to pot his first. Credit has to go to Hudson Fasching for providing the screen in front.

During his time with the Montreal Canadiens, 133 games over two years, Romanov only had three total goals, as the offensive side of the puck wasn’t the most vital part of his game.

But his shot is a strong one, as evident by his first goal of the season.

The New York Islanders lead the NHL in goals from defensemen this season, with 24 goals, and with Romanov’s tally, every member of the backend has a goal this season.