‘Got it wrong’ – Palace manager Vieira slams referee’s decision not to send Chelsea defender Thiago Silva off for handball

Patrick Vieira was perplexed by the decision of referee Chris Kavanagh to only issue Thiago Silva a yellow card for a premeditated handball during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for the Eagles in the 33rd minute, when Jordan Ayew battled the Brazilian centre-back for the ball just inside Chelsea’s half.

Ayew stole the ball away from Silva, who dropped to the ground and used his hand to prevent Ayew from driving for the goal.

Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a yellow card to Silva. Stuart Atwell, the video assistant referee, reviewed the judgment and determined not to overturn the yellow card.

According to reports, the decision not to send off Thiago Silva was based on Ayew’s distance from the goal and the fact that he was not sprinting directly for it.

Conor Gallagher scored the game-winning goal for Graham Potter’s Squad with a Sensational Strike from the edge of the box that rocketed into the upper left corner.

“Regarding the incident with Thiago, it’s something that I don’t want to talk about,” said Vieira.

“It’s difficult for me to understand and accept it, so sometimes it’s better for me to be really quiet and not talk about it.

“I don’t want to talk about it because I believe the referee got it wrong. If I really say what I think, I will be in trouble.

“It’s better for me not to talk about it. I don’t understand the decision and I don’t want to talk about it.

“There is a referee, there is VAR, and they are making decisions – we just move on.”

