Goshen’s Lauren Ford named head men’s and women’s volleyball Coach at D-II Edward Waters

VSN (admin) Published Monday, January 09, 2023 – 11:30 AM





By: Justin DeWeese

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Goshen head men’s volleyball Coach Lauren Ford was recently announced as the new head men’s and Women’s volleyball Coach at Edward Waters University, it was announced on Friday.

Ford guided the Maple Leafs to a program record of 20 wins in 2022 during her year as head coach. She joined the Women’s volleyball program as an Assistant Coach in 2019.

Edward Waters is a Division-II, private Christian historically Black university in Jacksonville, Florida. The Tigers compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Women’s volleyball team was 26-10 last season, and the men were 14-20 (their first season as a program).

“We appreciate Lauren’s good work as our men’s head volleyball coach,” said Dr. Erica Albertin, Goshen College director of athletics. “She continued to build the foundation for this young but successful program, and we wish her the best for her next step in her career.”

On Thursday, Goshen announced that Jewel Lehman would begin serving immediately as the Maple Leafs’ interim head men’s volleyball coach. Val Hershberger, associate professor of kinesiology, will step in as assistant coach. Hershberger coached the Goshen Women’s team from 1996 to 2000, and Lehman coached the Squad from 2004 to 2008.

“Coach Ford established a strong, respectful program here, and it is tough to see her go,” shared by Lehman. “This group of guys is unified, focused, hardworking, and talented. Facilitating their success is the main goal at this time.”

The Maple Leafs begin their regular season at Siena Heights University on Friday, January 27, at 7:30 pm.

Goshen College Women’s Volleyball Crossroads League Personnel