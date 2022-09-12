Goshen volleyball competes in volleyball tournament – The Troy Messenger

The Goshen Lady Eagles traveled to Straughn on Saturday to compete in the Straughn Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

Goshen went 0-3 in the tournament with losses to Class 1A schools Brantley and Kinston along with a loss to the host school, Class 3A’s Straughn. Goshen split the opening match with Kinston by a score of 2-1. After the Lady Eagles won the first set 25-21, Kinston responded by taking the next two sets 25-19 to win the match.

Next up, Straughn, who won both sets 25-14 and 25-16, swept Goshen. In Goshen’s final tournament match, the Lady Eagles lost 2-0 to Brantley. The Lady Bulldogs won both sets 25-15 and 25-19.

Kaci Wilkes, last week’s TB&T Female Athlete of the Week, led Goshen with six aces, 18 kills, 10 assists and 22 digs in the tournament. Emily Hussey added 42 digs, while Jaci Rushing chipped in with 21 assists and 10 digs. Mikala Mallard also totaled 12 kills and four blocks, while Alyssa Sparks netted three kills and 16 digs.

Straughn would go on to defeat previously unbeaten Geneva in the Finals of the tournament to win the tournament championship.

Goshen will host Luverne in a Class 2A, Area 5 match on Tuesday.