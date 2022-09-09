Goshen, Straughn earn Thursday volleyball wins – The Troy Messenger

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Pike County Lady Bulldogs picked up wins in Thursday night matches on Sept. 8.

Goshen Hosted Class 3A’s Straughn and picked up a 3-1 win despite losing the first set 25-13. Goshen rebounded to win three consecutive sets to take the match. The Lady Eagles won the second set 25-21, the third by a score of 25-22 and closed out the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with 10 kills, 18 digs and three assists, while Mikala Mallard added five kills and three blocks. Emily Hussey chipped in with one ace and 30 digs and Jaci Rushing totaled 13 assists and four digs.

Pike County swept Class 2A’s Barbour County 3-0 after earning wins in all three sets 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21. Mikalah Griffin led Pike County with 13 kills, six aces, three blocks and nine digs. Takeyah Smith totaled eight digs, two aces and 13 assists, while Lillian Marsh earned three aces, eight digs and 16 assists. Carlisha Jackson contributed four aces and four digs for Pike County, while Nattalye Hughes netted two kills, one ace, two blocks and three digs.

The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs also earned a 2-0 sweep, taking both sets 25-10 and 25-14. Hailey Griffin led the JV team with 21 digs, 12 aces and two attacks. MacKenzie Gregory also had three kills, three digs and three blocks.