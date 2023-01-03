Gorgeous The Last of Us 2 Fan Art Highlights Joel’s Impact on Ellie

A Talented artist creates a gorgeous art piece based on The Last of Us 2 that highlights the impact that Joel left on Ellie in the game.

A fan of The Last of US creates an art piece that highlights the significance of Joel and his impact on Ellie from the series. The image seems to reference the guitar scenes from The Last of Us Part 2which is the follow-up to the original The Last of Us created by Sony’s first-party studio, Naughty Dog. The series gained massive popularity and reached critical acclaim since its debut for PlayStation 3.





Currently, The Last of Us Part 2 is the most awarded game of all time. While there was a lot of backlash, review bombing, and threats aimed at Naughty Dog employees after The Last of Us Part 2 was released, the game still has been viewed as a massive success, with over 10 million copies sold. There is even an HBO original The Last of Us TV series that is scheduled to release in a few weeks. A major contributing factor to the success of the franchise is definitely in the characters, specifically Ellie and Joel.

One gamer decided to highlight the relationship between Ellie and Joel with a fan art piece that highlights Joel’s influence on Ellie. In a post uploaded to Reddit, Jackazulita shared an image and labeled it as fan art for The Last of Us Part 2. The artwork is a reference to multiple scenes in the game where Ellie reflects on her complicated relationship with her pseudo-father figure. Throughout the game, Joel’s guitar is often used as memorabilia for the character and has Ellie reflect on the consequences of never getting the chance to resolve issues between the dynamic duo. The artist highlights these themes with Ellie playing the guitar with a faded, ghost-like figure of Joel placing his hand over Ellie’s shoulder as she plays under the moonlight.

The artwork adapts the emotional connection between the two characters in a unique art style that is immediately identified by fans of the series. Many gamers replied to the post with their reactions to the art. One of the fans stated how they loved their art style. Another fan made a late-game The Last of Us Part 2 joke and stated, “Something’s missing. I can’t put my fingers on it.” Several other fans joked that the portrayal of Joel reminded them more of the antagonist David from The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us is a series with plenty of memorable moments, but the most memorable detail from the series is the characters and how they interact with each other in this brutal, post-apocalyptic world. Fans of the series are currently anticipating the release of The Last of Us Factions 2 Multiplayer standalone game, and there are Rumors that a Director’s Cut version of The Last of Us Part 2 is currently being worked on for PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now for PlayStation 4.

