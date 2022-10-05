Gorge to participate in National ‘Arts & Economic Prosperity 6’ study | Gorge Life
Gorge arts and culture organizations have begun participation in “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6” (AEP6), “the most comprehensive economic impact study of the nonprofit arts and culture industry ever conducted in the United States,” said a press release.
Administered by Americans for the Arts, AEP6 will examine the economic impact of the arts and culture in the Gorge and 386 additional communities representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
.