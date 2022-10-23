Gordon Hayward likes a tweet suggesting Russell Westbrook should get traded to the Hornets in exchange for him
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward recently liked a tweet suggesting the LA Lakers should trade Russell Westbrook for him and a couple of other pieces. Westbrook is once again struggling with the Lakers this season.
NBA Rumors suggest the Lakers could wait to trade Westbrook before many teams become sellers in the trade market. That is likely considering that Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson’s sweepstakes are heating up.
A potential trade with the Indiana Pacers that sees Buddy Hield and Myles Turner end up with the LA Lakers is widely considered the best deal. However, a fan suggestion has another potential package with the Hornets, including Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr., as the better deal.