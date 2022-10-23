Gordon Hayward likes a tweet suggesting Russell Westbrook should get traded to the Hornets in exchange for him

Gordon Hayward seems to think the Lakers should trade with the Hornets instead of the Pacers Gordon Hayward seems to think the Lakers should trade with the Hornets instead of the Pacers 👀 https://t.co/M0uEc5aKvF

Interestingly, Hayward liked the tweet and many believe that he agrees to this potential trade. The former All-Star seems to have taken note of the attention his activity received on Twitter and has disliked the post in question.

Playing in LA has always been an enticing prospect for many players, and Hayward doesn’t seem like an exception. He would also get a better opportunity to contend for a Championship with the Lakers because of LeBron James’ presence on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets haven’t made the Playoffs in six consecutive seasons. It’s understandable why Gordon Hayward, 32, could wish to play elsewhere at this stage of his career.

“We’re not that young team anymore.” Gordon Hayward has high expectations for the @hornets! “We’re not that young team anymore.” Gordon Hayward has high expectations for the @hornets! https://t.co/mN4IbQrE1o

Lakers could benefit from potential trade Hornets centered around Russell Westbrook and Gordon Hayward

The LA Lakers Desperately need more shooting and frontcourt depth to improve their roster. Coach Darvin Ham has had to deploy three-guard lineups in his first two games due to a lack of frontcourt depth. The Lakers have struggled on the boards with the lack of size in their frontcourt rotation.

The potential Pacers trade bolsters their shooting with the additions of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The latter adds size and rim protection, but his injury history makes him an unreliable bet, leaving the Lakers exposed with their lack of frontcourt depth.

A potential deal to acquire Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. addresses the LA Lakers’ frontcourt, shooting and wing depth. All three players have a 6’7″ frame. Hayward and Washington are career 37% shooters on average from deep. Meanwhile, Oubre is among the best 3-and-D wings in the league.