Gordie Howe’s Sons May See Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Pass Their Father’s Goal Record Monday Vs. Red Wings

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin spoke to the media following Monday’s morning skate. The 37-year-old is two goals shy of passing NHL Legend Gordie Howe (801) for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list, which he discussed this morning as Gordie Howe’s sons Mark and Marty will be attending tonight’s Tilt against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena.

“It’s good,” Ovechkin said on having the two Howe sons watching Monday night. Ovechkin mentioned that when he met Mark previously, Mark said that when Ovechkin gets close to tying/passing his father’s record, he and his brother will attend the game.

The Great Eight said that “it would be nice, obviously,” to pass Howe’s 801 goals tonight, especially against the NHL great’s former team, the Red Wings. “You never know what’s going to happen,” Ovechkin said with a slight smirk.

Ovechkin recalled “a long time ago” when he met Gordie Howe. The two talked about sticks and “how different the sticks are,” but noted Howe, along with the late Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wayne Gretzky, are all big inspirations to him.

In early November, Ovechkin met Mark, a Hockey Hall of Famer in his own right, for the first time.

That same evening, the Red Wings hosted the Capitals, and Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for scoring the most goals (786) with one team. The Great Eight would pass Howe just two days later on the milestone.

You can watch Oveckin’s full interview here:

The Capitals host the Red Wings at Capital One Arena Monday night. NBC Sports Washington Capitals and NHL Network will have the coverage beginning at 7 PM ET.

