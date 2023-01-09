Gordie German announced as full-time Assistant Golf Coach at Denison

GRANVILLE, Ohio (January 9, 2023) – Denison Head Golf Coach Lauren Grogan has announced Gordie German as the new full-time Assistant Golf Coach at Denison University.

Coach German worked as a part-time Coach with the Big Red during the Fall 2022 season before transitioning to full-time in 2023.

German is a native of Granville, Ohio, where he attended Granville High School before playing golf for four years at fellow NCAA Division-III institution Muskingum University. As a senior in 2018-19 at Muskingum, German tied for sixth place and earned all-tournament honors at the Ohio Athletic Conference Fall Invitational.

German most previously worked as a PGA professional at the Zanesville Country Club (Zanesville, Ohio) last summer and Fall, and worked at the Westbrook Country Club (Mansfield, Ohio) for two years before that. He was also the head golf Coach at Lexington High School (Lexington, Ohio) for two years from 2019 to 2021.

“We are very excited to have Gordie transition to our full-time Assistant role,” said Coach Grogan. “Not only did Gordie grow up in the area, but he played DIII Collegiate golf and has also worked in the golf world as an Assistant Professional. These positions have many transferable skills that will be brought to the programs. This past Fall he was able to travel with us to a couple events and get to know the athletes. That relationship piece will help the transition be smooth for the Athletes and allow us to get right to work.”

German graduated college in 2019 from Muskingum University with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and History. They played hockey, tennis, and four years of golf while in college. His father, Jeff German, is the Club Men’s Ice Hockey Coach at Denison University.