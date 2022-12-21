Goran Dragic says the Chicago Bulls need to get on the same page on both ends of the floor

A veteran of 14 seasons in the NBA, Slovenian guard Goran Dragic has seen it all in the league and knows a thing or two about winning. With the Chicago Bulls struggling to find their identity this season, Dragic has some advice for the team: get on the same page.

.

