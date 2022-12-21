Goran Dragic says the Chicago Bulls need to get on the same page on both ends of the floor

A veteran of 14 seasons in the NBA, Slovenian guard Goran Dragic has seen it all in the league and knows a thing or two about winning. With the Chicago Bulls struggling to find their identity this season, Dragic has some advice for the team: get on the same page.

Disjointed season

The 36-year-old Dragic has played in nearly a thousand regular season games and 60 NBA Playoff matches, which means he has seen his fair share of teams going through their ups and downs. The Bulls’ 2022 campaign is one that Dragic can relate to, as Chicago is currently sitting at the lower end of the Eastern Conference standings with a 12-18 mark.

Dragic believes that if the organization wants to turn things around, they have to start by getting on the same page on both ends of the floor.

“Trust. I think that’s the big thing,” Dragic said. “We have to trust each other, defensively, that we’re going to be in the right position, that the rotation is going to be there. And offense the same thing – spacing, setting good screens, when you get in make the right pass and play.”

In other words, play the opposite of how they did against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, when they got whooped, 150-124, in an effort that a few of the Bulls players have called “embarrassing.” In that game, the Wolves became the first team to score 150 points on the Bulls in regulation since Nov. 3, 1982. To make matters worse, Minnesota achieved the scoring feat without its All-Star frontcourt of Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Make sacrifices

Dragic also harped on everyone making sacrifices for the good of the team. Whether it’s an extra pass, a big hustle play, a solid screen, or taking a charge, the Bulls need to start doing the little things that lead to team success.

“Somebody told me — and he was right — it’s easy to talk about sacrifice. But somebody else’s sacrifice is easier to talk about. But when it comes to you, that you have to sacrifice for the team, then it’s a different story. You have to accept it. But it’s tough,” Dragic said. “And everybody needs to do that because we’re in the same boat. Everybody’s playing for the same colors, for the same team, for the same city.

“That’s why we have to sacrifice for each other — to make a better play, to make a defensive stop, to screen somebody, to make a swing-swing pass. If you have a good shot, swing it and somebody’s going to have a better shot. It’s details, small details.”