Gophers volleyball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament

After a Stellar weekend where the Gophers volleyball team defeated two Top 10 teams on the road, they were rewarded with a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

They will play in the Texas quarter, where the Longhorns are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Gophers will open play against Southeast Louisiana on Friday at Maturi Pavilion where they will also host another opening round matchup between Northern Iowa and No. 7 seed Florida State. The winners will play each other Sunday.

Looming for the Gophers as a potential Sweet 16 Matchup is Ohio State, the No. 3 seed in the Texas quarter. The Gophers and Buckeyes split their regular season matchups, with Minnesota winning in Columbus on Friday night before defeating Nebraska.

The Gophers have familiarity with the Longhorns, they played at Texas in their third match of the season on August 31, losing in four sets.

Of course a lot has transpired since then.

There is no question the Gophers are prepared for anything the tournament can throw at them. They have played 15 of their 22 matches this season against Top 25 opponents — going 8-7.

That schedule tested them early and left plenty of room for doubt.

After then No. 6 Ohio State swept them at Maturi Pavilion on Oct. 12, the Gophers were just 9-6 and 4-3 in conference play. Four days later Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced he would be resigning at the end of the year. It was a shocking moment in a searching season and a decent time to wonder if the wheels were coming off for this phenomenal collection of talent.

Since then, they are 11-2.

While the two losses were understandable — at Wisconsin and Penn State — Gophers players and coaches believed the team was capable of reaching an even higher level.

Then this weekend happened.

The tests came over and over and over. A Desperate No. 8 Ohio State team, clinging to notions of a Big Ten title, claiming the first set in Columbus only to have the Gophers settle into a determined groove and win the second and third. As the fourth set Rocked back-and-forth, it was the Gophers who displayed calm throughout to win 26-24.

Immediately after that exhaustive Friday night win they traveled to Lincoln, Neb. to face the No. 5 Cornhuskers on Saturday — the Gophers first back-to-back matches of the season, coinciding nicely with Senior Night at Devaney Center.

They trailed 19-11 in the first set.

They lost three set-points in the second.

They trailed 16-11 in the third.

They won all three.

But it wasn’t just that they swept a road weekend against Top 10 opponents. It was how they did it. Taylor Landfair swinging ferociously, Somehow never tiring. CC McGraw and Rachel Kilkelly locking down the back row. Jenna Wenaas attacking, digging and blocking at every moment. Melani Shaffmaster roving, dictating the game plan. Mckenna Wucherer never stops in a search for gaps. And the Gophers Stellar crew of middle blockers — Carter Booth, Arica Davis and a steady Naya Gros — patrolling the net on offense and defense.

It was the kind of weekend that recast the entire season.

This was the team that the Gophers players, coaches and fans wanted to see. All of a sudden here they are, about to play under the brightest lights college volleyball has to offer.

Welcome home.