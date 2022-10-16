Gophers volleyball Coach Hugh McCutcheon says this will be his final season at U – Twin Cities

Gophers volleyball Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that this will be his final season coaching at the University of Minnesota.

A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota’s next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.

McCutcheon, in his 11th year at Minnesota, has guided the Gophers to a record of 265-71 and three NCAA Final Four Appearances — in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

This season, the Gophers are 10-6 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. They return to action on Wednesday with a match at Iowa, then play their next home match on Saturday against Purdue.

McCutcheon guided both the men’s and women’s national volleyball teams to Olympic medals, the only United States coach to ever do so.

“Hugh is a respected leader in volleyball, the coaching profession and in our department,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We understand and support his decision to step away at the end of the season, and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to our program, University and state.

“I know Hugh appreciates the support from our amazing fans and understands the questions that people might have, but his Sole focus right now is on the team and the rest of the season. Out of respect for our program and our student-athletes, he will defer any questions about this decision until the end of the season.”