Gophers’ versatility will be tested in exhibition – Twin Cities

With 11 newcomers and no upperclassmen, Minnesota’s Women’s basketball team was going to face a major challenge this season — even with a four-player freshman class ranked among the best in the country.

With two players already lost for the season, that challenge has become even more steep.

The Gophers lost wing Niamaya Holloway, part of a recruiting class ranked among the Top 10 last spring, to a knee injury in July, then on Thursday announced that forward Aminata Zie has had season-ending surgery to repair a lower leg injury suffered last week in practice.

“Obviously, you hate it for these guys. There are a couple now that are out for the year, and it’s just really unfortunate,” Coach Lindsay Whalen said Friday. “We’ve got to step up. We’re going to have to move some people around at some different positions and things like that.”

The Gophers will play an exhibition against Division III Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday at Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 2 pm

“We play really hard. I’m excited for you guys to see Sunday,” Whalen said. “We play extremely hard. … It’s fun to see them work.”

A redshirt sophomore, Zie is a 6-foot-1 forward who started her career at Stony Brook and last year led the National Junior College Athletic Association in field goal percentage (67.9 percent) in her only season at Western Nebraska, where she averaged 9.2 points and 8.9 rebounds and helped the team advance to the junior college Final Four.

Whalen said she liked what she had seen from Zie in practice. “She works hard, she’s a great kid,” she said.

Her injury essentially leaves the Gophers with three players who can play in the blocks: 6-2 sophomore returner Rose Michaeux, 6-3 senior transfer Destinee Oberg (Arkansas) and freshman Mallory Heyer, a 6-1 forward from Chaska.

“We’ve kind of all got to chip in and play different positions,” Heyer said Friday.

The losses put Whalen in the difficult position of trying to rig a winning offense and defense while teaching a young team the way she wants her program to work. Asked if the team’s size on the blocks might mean the team will try to score more in transition, the Coach said, “Every team wants to do that. Every team wants to run, you know?”

“We need to, for sure, run,” she added, “but we have a new team. Of the 14 (players), 11 are newcomers. So, obviously we want to run, but I want to see us continue to grow as a team, continue to gel, Chemistry — all those things are very important for us.”

Also missing Sunday will be senior point guard Mi’Cole Cayton, who transferred from Nebraska in the spring. She has been bothered by a minor knee issue but the Gophers are hoping to have her available for the Nov. 7 season opener versus Western Illinois.

“She’s been in some individual (workouts), so she’s getting closer,” Whalen said. “So, hopefully sometime probably in the next week we hope to get her into some practice.”