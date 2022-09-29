Gophers top 10 in ESPN’s College Football Playoff odds

The Minnesota Gophers have raced out of the gates this season and their chances to make the College Football Playoffs are skyrocketing.

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, only six teams have a better chance than Minnesota of making the College Football Playoff Entering Week 5. The Gophers are given a 10.2% chance by the ESPN tool.

The schools ahead of Minnesota are a list of college football powerhouses including Alabama (84.8%), Ohio State (78.0%), Georgia (71.7%), Clemson (42.9%), Michigan (30.9%) and USC (26.1%).

