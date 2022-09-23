Gophers or Badgers? Lakeville North basketball star Nolan Winter announces college choice Friday

Lakeville North big man Nolan Winter, the center of a basketball recruiting border battle, will make his announcement Friday afternoon between the Badgers and Gophers.

The 6-11 senior took a little longer than expected to make his decision after his official visits to Wisconsin and the home state Gophers in the last month.

Winter said his college decision will be announced at 4 pm on his social media accounts. The Prediction at 247Sports.com for his future school switched from the Gophers to Wisconsin recently.

Winter’s father, Trevor, played hoops for the U’s vacated 1997 Final Four team, and his mother, Heidi, is an ex-Gophers volleyball player. Lakeville North players had success as members of the Wisconsin basketball team.

Winter said he didn’t feel pressure from his parents or the Lakeville North to Madison connection to choose either school.

The No. 2 player in Minnesota’s 2023 class, Winter could be the second in-state prospect to pick another Big Ten school over the Gophers this week. The state’s top senior Taison Chatman from Totino-Grace committed to Ohio State on Tuesday.

The initial plan was to pick a school shortly after his Gophers visit, but Winter waited a few more weeks for the announcement.

Badgers Coach Greg Gard last landed Minnesota recruits in the 2020 class with East Ridge’s Ben Carlson and Eastview’s Steven Crowl. Carlson transferred to Utah. Crowl was the starting center last season. Ex-Lakeville North star Tyler Wahl, a 2019 recruit, is the returning leading scorer for Wisconsin.

The Gophers signed three players from Minnesota in Johnson’s 2022 class with Mr. Basketball Winner Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, and Josh Ola-Joseph. The U’s first 2023 commit was guard Cameron Christie, the No. 1 senior in Illinois.